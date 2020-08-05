Florida Man Commits Grand Theft Porsche

A man in Florida, United States committed the crime of buying a Porsche 911 Turbo via fake bank cheques which he printed from his residence.

The 42-year-old Casey William Kelley took custody of his new $140,000 Porsche from the dealership which promptly handed over the keys to Kelley. Greed got the better of Kelley as he then attempted the same fiasco with a jeweller for a number of Rolex watches. However, the management here waited on the check amount to pass before handing over the wrist pieces to Kelley, and as you can imagine, the game was then up.

The Porsche dealership, on finding their cheque to be fake, reported the 911 Turbo as stolen. This meant Kelley, who had been arrested for his escapade, was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and the use of false banknotes. Kelley later under custody came clean about printing these cheques at his home.

