Five Upcoming Mahindra SUVs

There are plans from the Indian car manufacturers of launching five new Mahindra SUVs in the coming two years.

There were a lot of electric concepts and upcoming vehicles that we spotted at the Mahindra stall at the Auto Expo 2020. These are the five models that we expect will be launched in India over the span of the next two years in India.

Mahindra eXUV300

This will be an electric version of one of the best-selling Mahindra SUVs, the XUV300. Mahindra say the eXUV300 will make the perfect mobility solution for the conscious customer while being ideal to those who desire thrill. This electric car is powered by the MESMA 350V powertrain. Mahindra claims that the motor itself is quite refined and the large battery promises a range of around 370 km. The eXUV300 has a futuristic design with new features and premium interiors.

Next-Gen Mahindra Scorpio

One of the most famous cars from the line up of Mahindra SUVs is the Scorpio. It has been a while since the Scorpio got an update but that should change soon. Reports have stated that this could be one of their launches by the end of this year or even at the beginning of 2021. The new Scorpio is expected to get a completely refreshed design and look more premium. It will not carry over any of the design cues from the older model. The next-gen Scorpio is also likely to use the same chassis that the upcoming Mahindra Thar will use.

Mahindra XUV500

This will be the second-generation of another flagship model from the Mahindra SUV line up – XUV500. This car will get a slightly changed design compared to the older model and retain most of the features. We can also expect the second-gen XUV500 to come with a new 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol and diesel engines.

Mahindra Thar

The Mahindra Thar will be launched in its second-gen avatar and will feature an evolutionary design. The Thar has been a popular off-road budget car and the choice of many since it was launched. It will be larger than the older model and get features to make it suitable to drive it more conditions. The Thar should get the new 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol and 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engines under their hood. We may just see the launch of the Thar in October this year.

Mahindra eKUV100

Another electric offering that we saw at the Auto Expo 2020 that will make its way to our market surely. It gets a 15.9-kWh lithium-ion battery pack that they say provides a driving range of 147 km. There’s a single electric motor that generates 40 kW (68 hp) and 120 Nm of torque and is powered the electricity stored in the battery pack. The Mahindra eKUV100 has been priced at Rs 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) (including FAME-II subsidy). Currently, it has been launched for fleet customers and fills the place of the Mahindra e2o. It is likely to go on sale as of of the most affordable electric SUVs in India by August this year.