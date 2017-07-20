First Pick-up: Mercedes-Benz X-Class Unveiled

Still rubbing your eyes in disbelief ? Get over it! Mercedes’ first-ever pick-up truck, the X-Class, is here.

The Mercedes-Benz X-Class has been globally unveiled. This is the first-ever pick-up truck from the premium car manufacturer. Before you get ahead of yourself, there are no plans of it coming to India any time soon. The premium pick-up is a double-cab, four-door five-seater that allows passengers to enjoy all sorts of activities, on the road and off it, in utmost luxury.

The X-Class is a perfect combination of everyday vehicle and weekend adventurer. The car has great scope and, being a Mercedes, there has been a good amount of attention to detail towards interior quality, safety, and even customisation expected from the X-Class. There will be a slew of accessories offered to individualise the X.

Underneath the skin, the X-Class is essentially a Nissan Navara. As such, the engine choices are also derived thus. The X-Class will be offered with a trio of four-cylinder engines: two diesels and a petrol. The X 220 d and X 250 d will pack a 2.3-litre turbo-diesel with either 163 or 190 PS. The petrol-engined X 200 puts out 165 PS. Transmission choices include a six-speed manual or a seven-speed automatic driving the rear wheels, with optional selectable 4MATIC all-wheel-drive. All models possess up to 225 mm of ground clearance, have commendable approach and departure angles and can handle grades of up to 40° as well as a side-slopes. In the future, the 3.0-litre V6, seen on present Mercedes-Benz models.

The X-Class pick-up will be available in three primary variants: Pure, Progressive, and Power.

‘Pure’ will be utility oriented and sport 17-inch steel wheels, halogen headlamps, audio system, air-conditioning, and plastic floor covering, among other bits.

‘Progressive’ will be more luxurious and offer increased equipment levels including Artico/Dinamica upholstery, alloy wheels, eight speakers and a digital compass in the inside rear-view mirror.

‘Power’ is aimed at urban pick-up seekers and packs a proper Mercedes experience with everything from 18-inch alloy wheels to ThermoTronic climate control, keyless go, and several more comfort features.

Practicality is not something the X-Class will lack. Part of the 5,340-mm long X-Class, the truck bed, in fact – and Mercedes officially state – can carry a payload of up to 1,100 kg, or 17 full 50-litre barrels of beer in the cargo area. The X will also tow up to 3,500 kg.

The Mercedes-Benz X-Class starts from €37,294 (Rs 27.8 lakh) in Germany.

Story: Richie Fernandes