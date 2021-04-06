First New Skoda Octavia Rolls Out in India

The very first all-new Skoda Octavia has rolled off the production line at the Czech company’s facility in Aurangabad.

The all-new Skoda Octavia will soon be launched in India and the first car has already rolled out of the company’s plant in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. The Octavia was the first offering from the Czech marque at the turn of the millennium in India and the 125-year-old brand’s car soon garnered an enviable reputation of being everything from solid and reliable to frugal and having excellent ride and handling. The new Skoda Octavia looks set to take the game further, positioned this time as an entry-luxury offering with a value proposition. No denying that fact, is there?

To be launched in India this month, the new Skoda Octavia will be the fourth generation of the noted model, and aims to will redefine its class and lead the segment. The celebratory Lava Blue iteration dons the Lauren & Klement (L&K) badge that pays homage to the founders of the longstanding Czech auto manufacturer as well as its 125 years of rich history and heritage. It will be the highest variant of the car. We expect to see Ambience, Style as well as, perhaps, a Rider variant. For now, the only engine will be a TSI turbo-petrol mated to their signature DSG transmission.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director – Škoda Auto India, said “The Skoda Octavia has always offered a compelling combination of the brand’s emotive design, exquisite interiors, class leading safety, and intelligent connectivity features, and the all new iteration pushes the yardstick further. A twenty year run, and about a hundred thousand satisfied customers, is a testament to its strong equity among discerning car buyers in a dynamically evolving automotive market like India. With the commencement of production, we also commit to a stronger product portfolio as we look to grow our presence in India. In line with our laser sharp focus on customer centricity, we are also rapidly growing our network presence and have introduced several initiatives to ensure an unmatched ownership experience.”

