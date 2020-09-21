First Mahindra Thar to be Auctioned for Charitable Cause

The first unit of the all-new Mahindra Thar is set to be auctioned to raise funds for select charitable organisations supporting COVID-19 relief work in India.



Mahindra are all set to launch the all-new Mahindra Thar on 2 October and to make it a little more exciting for the enthusiasts the Indian car manufacturer is auctioning their first unit of the Thar for a charitable cause. Mahindra also stated that they would be donating an amount equal to the proceeds generated from the auction for COVID-19 related charitable causes.

Mahindra have started accepting registrations for the online auction on their website All-New Mahindra Thar – Mahindra Auto. Participants can submit a refundable caution deposit and get registered for the auction which goes live on 24 September and ends on 27 September. This online auction would be conducted by Mahindra First Choice and the bidding process would be conducted by Ernst & Young.

The winner of the auction will receive a bespoke Mahindra Thar which would officially be India’s number one Thar to be sold in India. This Thar will get a bespoke badge on the exterior with the bidder’s initials and “Number 1” badge, making it stand apart from any others. Even the interior gets a similar bespoke treatment on the dashboard, with custom badges and stitching on the leather seats.

The lucky bidder gets a plethora of options to choose from, starting with two roof options, as the Thar comes with a choice of both soft top and hard top. The Mahindra Thar is offered with a new 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine producing 130 hp and 320 Nm, or the 2.0-litre mStallion TGDI turbo-petrol engine producing 150 hp and 320 Nm, identical to the diesel offering. Both the engines can be mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox, depending on the line selected. The winner can choose any driveline, and all the six colours are on offer for this auction. Unfortunately, they don’t get to pick the trim level, which include AX, AX(O) and LX, as Mahindra have decided to put only the top-of-the-line LX trim up for auction, which is also the top-end variant in the line-up.

The lucky bidder has the liberty to choose from three different organizations to donate the proceedings from the auction and Mahindra’s matching amount. These will go towards the following causes.

The Naandi foundation would be using these funds to lease farm tools to COVID-19 affected farmers.

The Swades foundation primarily aims to aid adivasi (tribal), migrant and rural workers through immediate short-term income-generation opportunities.

Lastly, PM Cares Fund is a national dedicated fund with primary objectives to deal with distress situations caused by COVID-19.

Speaking about this unique initiative, Rajesh Jerujikar , Executive Director, Auto and Farms sector, M&M Ltd, said, “There’s no doubt that the best way to own the first Thar is to donate to a COVID charity by bidding online.”

