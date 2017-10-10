First Made-in-India Volvo XC90 Rolls Out in Bengaluru

True to their word, the Swedish major has rolled out its first-ever CKD car in India, marking the start of local operations for the XC90.

The Volvo XC90 is the flagship model for the noted Swedish carmakers. Month upon month, globally, Volvo Car Corporation have seen their sales rise, thanks to the stylish new XC90 as well as the new XC60. With the Thor’s Hammer LED headlamps and stylish understated design language with a luxuriously appointed interior, the XC90 easily became the spearhead of resurgence for the brand most noted for its incredible attention to safety.

The XC90, as with other Volvo models, has been imported as a completely built-up unit (CBU) thus far, an operation that has been happening since the latter half of the last decade. Now, things are set to change, with Volvo Car Corporation coming to an agreement to use Volvo Group India’s facility to produce their SPA (Scalable Product Architecture) cars as CKD (completely knocked-down) units. This also means that there is scope for the new S90 and all-new XC60 to be assembled here in the near future as and when needed. Something that will be a requirement soon for the company to meet their target of a 10 per cent market share in the luxury segment by the end of the decade.

The XC90 is available with the D5 AWD powertrain, combining the company’s new 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine with an eight-speed automatic transmission and intelligent all-wheel drive. With demand for the luxury seven-seat SUV on the rise, it was enough for Volvo to consider assembly here.

Volvo have been on the up of late, new model launches, including the V90 Cross Country, and a new Managing Director in Charles Frump, too. Here’s what he had to say about the latest milestone:

“It’s a moment of great pride for all of us at Volvo Cars. “The roll-out of first locally assembled Volvo Car speaks volumes for the company’s commitment to grow further in India. The last three years have been good for us in India and we noticed a positive and encouraging growth in terms of increased segment share, world-class product and new dealer appointments. With global standards in quality, we are a formidable luxury car company in India and on-track to gain a bigger share of the segment.”

Story: Jim Gorde