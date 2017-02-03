First-ever Indo-Bangla Automotive Show Inaugurated by SIAM

Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) inaugurated the first-ever Indo-Bangla automotive show in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

In an effort to popularise the Indian automobile industry in neighbouring countries, SIAM have come forward to inaugurate the first Indo-Bangla automotive show in Dhaka on February 2, 2017. The show will be open for three days until February 4. With participants pouring in from both India and Bangladesh, it will be an ideal platform to explore and expand business for both countries.

Addressing the gathering, H.E. Harsh Vardhan Shringla, High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, said “Make in India was helpful to attract investment in India. Indian automobile industry has the necessary capacity and expertise to share and ‘Make with Bangladesh’. A number of Indian automobile manufacturers companies have already set up automobile plants in Bangladesh and others are in the process of establishing their presence here.”

Leading Indian and Bangladeshi automobile manufacturers like Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Auto, Eicher Trucks and Buses, Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motorcycles, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Runner Automobiles, SML Isuzu, Tata Motors, TVS Motors, Yamaha and their Bangladeshi partners like ACI Motors, Bangladesh Honda, Ifad Autos, Karnaphuli, Niloy Motors, Nitol Motors, Rancon Motors, Rangs Motors, Runner Motors, TVS Auto Bangladesh, Uttara Motors and more are showcasing their latest offerings at the show.