First-Ever BMW X3 M Launched In India

The first-ever BMW X3 M has been launched in the country, heating up the mid-sized performance Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) segment.

However, this new BMW M car does feature a few smiles in its portfolio. The SAV will sport signature M specific features both for enhanced performance as well as a luxurious sporty interior. India will receive the X3 M which is home to a straight-six heart. This new engine is the most powerful straight-six in a BMW M car. The BMW X3 M can be yours for Rs 99.90 lakh ex-showroom.

To read all about BMW’s new M launches, click on the following link where we cover the entire range and what it is compiled of:

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW’s Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) segment is a testament to a remarkable success story. The introduction of a high-performance mid-size SAV will further strengthen our presence in the segment & entice new driving experiences. The uniqueness of the first-ever BMW X3 M lies in a newly developed powerful engine & sophisticated chassis technology. This vehicle, to the very last detail, offers a unique combination of luxury & sporting dynamics, providing an exciting, safe & novel driving experience to our customers. The new SAV is equipped with world-class features, evidently distinguishing it from others in the segment.”