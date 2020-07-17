First Charge – Maserati Ghibli Hybrid Revealed

The first-ever electrified model from Modena is the Maserati Ghibli Hybrid and it spearheads the charge to the new future of the Trident brand.

The Modena brand is surging forward with new ideas coming to life. The new Nettuno V6 engine, set to power the MC20, was the first major announcement. The Maserati Ghibli Hybrid is the next.

A thorough evolution of the sport-luxury four-door car, the Maserati Ghibli Hybrid brings an advanced powertrain not seen in the segment before. Yes, it’s been done in different scenarios and with other fuel types as well but there’s a lot different here that’s also quite familiar.

While the all-new Maserati Ghibli Hybrid retains its conventionally-powered counterpart’s dimensions, there are subtle differences and the major change is under the bonnet. A 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, direct-injection petrol engine is blown by a mono-scroll turbo charger with the fuel injection pressure stated at 200 bar. It is joined by a 48-volt electrical system which powers an integrated starter generator (ISG) and an auxiliary electric supercharger, called the eBooster, and supported by a dedicated 48V battery pack. This technology is also seen in the AMG 53 series and the Audi SQ7 TDI, where the electrically powered auxiliary compressor – which doesn’t depend on the exhaust stream to spin up – runs the moment the car starts and eliminates any form of lag. This makes for instantaneous response as well as smoother, more potent and more linear acceleration.

While Maserati haven’t divulged the ISG details, apart from the fact that it will aid with start/stop functionality and energy recuperation, they did mention the peak output. The powertrain will deliver 330 hp at 5,750 rpm with a torque of 450 Nm peaking at 4,000 rpm; although we believe a significant percentage of that peak figure will be available lower down as well. An eight-speed automatic transmission from ZF is employed and drives the rear wheels through a mechanical limited-slip self-locking differential.

The Maserati Ghibli Hybrid weighs in at 1,878 kg, as homologated, but the company says the average weight will be 1,950 kg. With the power on tap, it will do zero to 100 km/h in 5.7 seconds and get up to a top speed of 255 km/h.

The third big announcement was that Maserati that their first electric offerings will be the all-new GranTurismo and GranCabrio, come 2021.

