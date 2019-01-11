Fifth McLaren LT Model Incoming

A fifth McLaren LT or ‘Long Tail’ model is slated for an arrival very soon, following the 600LT that was introduced last year.

McLaren have been on a roll for a while, introducing new models, upgrades and variants starting with the MP4-12C earlier this decade. Up until the turn of the century, McLaren only ever had one road-going car, essentially. The past eight years have seen 18 new models, of which six have already lived out their model life and been replaced. Such is the demand for super-sport and lifestyle cars that McLaren have also recorded their best ever annual sales globally in 2018, with 4,806 cars sold – 43.9 per cent up on 2017’s numbers. The grapevine also speaks of McLaren making their foray into India.

The first Long Tail model was the legendary F1 GTR Longtail, the second and third LT models were the 675LT Coupé and Spider, with the 600LT the fourth and most recent introduction. At this point, we can only speculate as to which the fifth model will be, although many minds believe that it could be a 720LT or, rather, an even more powerful 750LT, with the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 turned up a bit more. The Senna has the same motor running at 800 PS. Let’s wait and see what shows up when the veils come off.

Story: Jim Gorde