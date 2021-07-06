Fifth-generation Kia Sportage Introduced

The all-new Kia Sportage has been unveiled globally and among the highlights of the popular SUV is the variety of powertrain options it is offered with.

The Kia Sportage will be offered with a choice of petrol, diesel, hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) and a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) drivelines. The petrol variant of the Sportage will be powered by a 1.6-litre TGDI engine that generates 180 hp and 265 Nm of torque. This petrol engine is paired with a 7-speed, dual-clutch, automatic transmission (7DCT). Customers may also opt for a 6-speed, manual transmission with the petrol block.

The launch line-up also features a 2.0-litre diesel engine with an advanced variable geometry turbocharger that delivers 186 hp and 417 Nm of torque. Kia claim that they have ensured adherence to emission norms while introducing the diesel engine variant of the Sportage. Mated to the diesel engine is an 8-speed automatic transmission that has been re-engineered to improve gear-shift response. The Sportage SUV rides on 17-inch, 18-inch or 19-inch wheels, with a choice of seven different alloy designs.

The all-new Kia Sportage range will also feature an HEV and PHEV models, which put Kia on the right track of delivering a truly eco-friendly SUV package. These models will be equipped with Kia’s new e-handling technology that ensures agility and stability during precision manoeuvring. Other safety tech included in the Kia Sportage includes Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), Highway Driving Assist (HDA), Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC) and a Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) system. The Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA) proves helpful as the driver can remotely park or exit a parking spot from outside the vehicle.

The Kia Sportage comes with an electronic 4WD setting that ensures evenly distributed power delivery along with driving performance. In a first for the Korean company, a new “Terrain” mode debuts with the Sportage. The Terrain mode is essentially an electronic assistive tech that dynamically adjusts the settings of the SUV to enable it to handle difficult driving environments such as mud, sand or snow. Adding comfort to the driving experience is the Electric Control Suspension (ECS) that provides optimum comfort thanks to its continuous damping control in real-time.

The exterior of the Kia Sportage is bold with the signature tiger-nose grille, boomerang-shaped LED DRL and Matrix LED headlamps. For the first time, the Sportage range features a black roof. The interior is quite modern with a 12-inch curved touchscreen LED display and features like wireless charging. A Harman Kardon premium sound system ensures top audio quality within the vehicle. There is no official confirmation on Kia’s plan to introduce the Sportage here in India but we believe the SUV will do well here.

Story: Cherry Mathew Roy