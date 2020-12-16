Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) Invests $150 Million to Set Up Global Digital Hub

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) have announced that they commit to investing $150 million to set up a new Global Digital Hub in Hyderabad.

FCA ICT India is Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ new innovation and technology development facility which will be the company’s largest Digital Hub outside of North America and EMEA. This new facility will expand FCA’s presence in the country.

Furthermore, this investment will also create over 1,000 new jobs by the end of 2021 and has plans to increase hiring over the next two to three years. The employees that will be hired will work on new exciting products and concepts to help the future of mobility at FCA. They say that this Digital Hub will serve as a transformation and innovation engine for them, drive global IT strategy, and deliver excellence through a robust platform, technology and service centers of excellence. The Global Digital Hub will focus on building strategic competencies in niche technology areas such as connected vehicle programs, artificial intelligence, data accelerators, and cloud technologies, among others.

Mamatha Chamarthi, CIO, FCA, North America and Asia Pacific said, “In the digital era, data is the new currency. Our goal is to build an innovation powerhouse that harnesses the intelligence enabled by data to build exciting new products and services to deliver at the speed of our customers’ expectations. One of the key objectives of FCA ICT India is to digitalize every aspect of FCA’s automotive operations globally and within India, and to shift from legacy to digital through the adoption of emerging technologies. We are fostering a strong, global culture of innovation and entrepreneurship to promote agility at scale, and drive customer-centricity.”

Karim Lalani, Director, and Head of FCA ICT India said, “We are working closely with strategic technology partners to accelerate our talent and competency ramp-up at FCA ICT India. We are also aggressively hiring, and the response has been overwhelming. I am excited to see the new ideas and technologies our talented engineers and data scientists will develop for our customers. We foresee our Global Digital Hub driving innovation in multiple areas, including customer safety, connected mobility and digital showroom experience. We are excited to build a truly pioneering, global digital hub that will strengthen FCA’s position as a global mobility leader.”

Dr. Partha Datta, President, and Managing Director, FCA India said, “The $150 million investment to set up a Global Digital Hub in Hyderabad, Telangana cements our continued commitment to India and our customers. FCA ICT India will be our technology backbone that will not only help us develop products for future mobility but will also sharpen our efforts to enhance customer-centricity. This is a significant step forward in realizing our vision to make our Indian operations more capable to develop digitally-driven products and technologies locally for India and also for the world.”