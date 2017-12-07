Festa 2017 Italiana Has Strong Auto Presence



The Italics Wine Club hosted a wine culture, Vetrina Italiana, Impresa Awards, and Italian wine buffet dinner at the Trident, Mumbai on 24 November.

Apart from creating flamboyant automobiles, Italy is also renowned for their manufacture and export of wine. This is why the Indo-Italian Chambers Of Commerce and Industry (IICCI) have identified ‘wine’ as a sector of their ‘Make it Sustainable’ campaign. As a part of this campaign, with IICCI as the Sustainable Ambassadors, Impresa Awards were given. A model developed by experts on sustainability and validated by Trento University. The awards recognised the efforts, approaches and results of several Italic and Indo-Italian companies. Each aspect of the awards were focused on the aspects sustainability, ranging from People empowerment, environmental management, impact on society, and customer satisfaction. Along with the awards there was the Vetrina Italiana, where the Italian brands got to showcase their products, style and way of life to an audience of people enthused about Italian culture. Among the attendees were many famous Italian brands, including FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) and Brembo.

Car India were associated with the event as media partners.