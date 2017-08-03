Ferrari GTC4Lusso T and GTC4Lusso Launched in India

Ferrari’s latest offerings in the GT (Gran Turismo) shooting-brake category have been launched in India. The Ferrari GTC4Lusso T comes with a price tag of Rs 4.20 crore (ex-showroom) while the GTC4Lusso is priced at Rs 5.20 crore (ex-showroom). The launch took place in the presence of Aurelian Sauvard, Marketing Manager, Ferrari Middle East and India, and Sharad Kachalia of Navnit Motors, at the Navnit Motors Ferrari showroom in Mumbai.

Ferrari’s first road cars were grand-tourers with a V12 heart. What started with the 1960 Ferrari 250 has come a long way with respect to technology, style and innovation. Although all of them didn’t come with the naturally-aspirated V12, the range has steadily offered us front-engined, four-seater grand-tourers. With the Ferrari FF being discontinued the previous year, its place was taken by the Ferrari GTC4Lusso and the smaller Lusso T. Now, both cars are on our shores.

Visual appeal is evident from the moment you set eyes on the car. Menacing as it may be, it takes quite an effort to tear your eyes away from the GTC4Lusso. The exterior is a reinterpretation of the shooting brake coupé design that was evident in its predecessor as well.

The GTC4Lusso is powered by a naturally-aspirated 6.3-litre 65° V12 mated to a seven-speed F1 DCT. It produces 690 PS at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque of 697 Nm at 5,750 rpm. A major chunk of the torque (80 per cent) is available from 1,750 rpm onwards. Although the V12 is known to be a thirsty monster, this Ferrari stays true to its GT credentials with a 91-litre fuel tank. This four-seater comes with a four-wheel drive and rear-wheel steering which promises exemplary handling. The GTC4Lusso features the improved 4RM EVO (Ruote Motrici) system which has been integrated with rear-wheel steering to produce the new Ferrari-patented 4RM-S (four-wheel drive, four-wheel steering). The 4RM-S was developed around the fourth generation of the Side Slip Control (SSC4) and now also encompasses the E-Diff electronic differential and SCM-E suspension damping system

In case you are wondering, yes, it is ridiculously fast. 0-100 km/h is dismissed in 3.4 seconds and it can climb up to 335 km/h. For a car that weighs 1,920 kg, that’s not bad at all.

Attention to detail has always been strictly observed at the Maranello stable. In fact, Ferrari have manage to elevate the passenger experience to a whole new level. For the first time, Ferrari have introduced the ‘Dual Cockpit’ architecture which is essentially focussed on delivering an exhilarating experience to the front passenger. Glancing across at the driver’s speedometer while you are being pushed into your seat might be bit difficult. So, the passenger gets his own speedometer. Enjoy.

When compared to the mammoth V12 GTC4Lusso, the GTC4Lusso T might seem tame. However, the GTC4Lusso T is no slacker. The 3.8-litre, 90° V8 is mated to a seven-speed F1 DCT. The engine makes 610 PS at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 760 Nm between 3,000 and 5,250 rpm. This Ferrari boasts of a 320 km/h top speed and can dismiss 0-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds. The GTC4Lusso T is rear-wheel driven and features rear-wheel steering as well. At 1,865 kg it is only 55 kg lighter than the GTC4Lusso and it holds 91 litres of fuel.

The exterior and interior design remain the same as its bigger sibling with the same levels of innovation, and luxury. Ferrari claim that they have a younger audience in mind for the GTC4Lusso T, aged between 30 to 45 years. In accordance with the youthful approach of the car, Ferrari do provide specific tailpipes and 20-inch wheels that are available to order.

Story: Joshua Varghese