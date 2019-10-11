Ferrari F8 Tributo Orders Commence in India

The order books have opened for the new Ferrari F8 Tributo super sports car in India. Official Ferrari dealers will soon begin deliveries of the 720-hp V8-turbo model.

Fancied a brand new Ferrari two-door super sports car? The wait is over as the replacement for the 488GTB, the new Ferrari F8 Tributo, has arrived and dealers for the Prancing Horse are now accepting orders. The Ferrari F8 Tributo is priced from Rs 4.02 crore. This is the base starting price excluding options and personalization, before taxes.

The Ferrari F8 Tributo gets the potent 3.9-litre turbocharged 90° V8 petrol engine with all of 720 hp and 770 Nm of peak torque. The two-door essentially matches the output of the hardcore 488 Pista but is about 50 kg heavier owing to more comforts and conveniences packaged in what is a sport-luxury grand-touring body. Even so, its performance is staggering. The sprint from 0-100 km/h takes 2.9 seconds, while 0-200 km/l takes just 7.8 seconds. The top speed is 340 km/h. These outrageous figures are possible thanks to various further-evolved assistance systems including the Formula 1-derived seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, Ferrari Dynamic Enhancer, SSC 6.1 (Side Slip Control), F Track traction and stability control, SCM-E electronic magnetized suspension, and an electronic differential with torque vectoring, among others. The Ferrari F8 Tributo gets 20-inch wheels with 245/35 front tyres and 305/30 rear tyres as standard.

Ferrari have also confirmed that they will be introducing their new V8 hybrid supercar, the SF90 Stradale, very soon in India. The SF90 features a larger 4.0-litre V8 and a peak output of 780 hp and 800 Nm, with an additional 220 hp coming from an electric motor. The introduction of the new 1,000-hp hybrid model is imminent, so watch this space for more.

