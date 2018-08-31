Ferrari 488 Pista Spider Unveiled



Ferrari have unveiled the new 488 Pista Spider at the Concours d’Elegance, at Pebble Beach in California. The model is also the 50th drop-top model from the Prancing Horse.

The new 488 Pista Spider is an open-top version of the recently introduced, hardcore, track-focussed 488 Pista – the most powerful V8 road car that the Italian marque has ever produced. It’s powered by a 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 which produces 720 PS and 770 Nm. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Packed with the optional lightweight components the car weighs just 1,380 kg dry. Acceleration from standstill to 100 km/h is dismissed in just 2.85 seconds, while 0-200 km/h takes a claimed 8.0 seconds, while the top speed is 340 km/h.



The engineering on the 488 Pista Spider is directly derived from the 488 Pista Coupé, which is a culmination of all their racing experience gathered from the 488 GTE and 488 Challenge cars. Just like the Coupé, the Pista Spider features the new Ferrari Dynamic Enhancer (FDE), making on-the-limit driving more intuitive, controllable, and predictable.The car also features new diamond-finish 20-inch alloy wheels with a ten-spoke star-effect interpretation of the traditional Ferrari mid-engine berlinetta-style rims. There are also the optional one-piece carbon-fibre wheels which offer a 20 per cent weight reduction over the standard alloys.