Female Motorists Spread Safety Message At ‘Women’s Rally To The Valley’



With Women’s Day just around the corner, a special initiative has been undertaken by Aamby Valley City in with association with Western India Automobile Association (WIAA).

The third edition of the Women’s Rally to the Valley witnessed widespread participation of nearly 1,000 women drivers as close to 240 cars paraded across the roads of Mumbai making their way to Aamby Valley, with cars displaying social awareness messages about Women’s Safety.

The rally began from the Hotel Sahara Star and passed through Worli Sea Face, Peddar Road, Chowpatty, Marine Drive, Churchgate and finally culminated at The Aamby Valley City. Volunteers were stationed at every point for ensured safety of all Women Drivers. The traffic on the roads was managed with the support of traffic police officials. With the rally being flagged of by Valsa Nair Singh, Principal Secretary, Tourism and Culture, Govt. of Maharashtra



Commenting on this occasion, Nitin Dossa, Executive Chairman, Western India Automobile Association (WIAA) said, “Since WIAA’s prime focus is creating awareness in society about road safety, we have now taken initiative to create awareness about women’s safety on roads, in public transport and in public places. The WIAA car rally supports the cause of women’s safety since this is an issue which needs urgent attention due to the number of growing attacks on women in recent times. The aim is to help women voice their safety concerns to demand a safe city and create awareness amongst the people of the country to build a protective society for women. What better way to celebrate the spirit of a woman than Women’s Day!”

Commenting on this occasion, Col. Sajal Kumar Sinha (Retd.), Chief General Manager – HR, Golf and Administration, Aamby Valley City, said, “We salute the spirit of every woman who has always sacrificed her dreams for their commitments towards family and children. It is commendable that 1,000 women participants were a part of such a campaign. Hotel Sahara Star and Aamby Valley City would like to thank WIAA and JK Tyres for putting up such a great show every year and spreading awareness about women’s safety. The ‘WOMENS RALLY TO THE VALLEY’ inculcates the fun and adventure element keeping social message of women’s safety as the central theme. We appreciate the women participants who have come forward for such a noble cause. Last but not the least a big thank you to the traffic police department for ensuring a smooth ride.”

Story: Sahej Patheja