Faster Than The Average Bear: Škoda Kodiaq vRS Spotted Testing



The latest iteration of the Škoda Kodiaq has been spotted testing at the Nürburgring and it’s the high performance vRS model. Yes, you heard that right. Škoda are working on a go-faster version of their big bear SUV.

The new Kodiaq will be the biggest Škoda vRS model yet. The new model will feature a 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel motor which is speculated to develop 240 PS and 500 Nm. The regular Kodiaq is available in the UK with either five or seven seats. For now, it is unknown whether the high-performance Kodiaq will be available with seven seats. We will have to wait for the model to be officially unveiled to know more.



We expect the Kodiaq to be unveiled at the 2018 Paris Motor Show, held in October this year.

Story: Sahej Patheja