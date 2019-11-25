FASTag Mandatory From December

FASTag becomes mandatory from 1 December across India. The new electronic prepaid tag system will make highway travel quicker and easier.

The FASTag program is a simple solution to enhance trip experience when travelling across national highways. It is a part of the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) initiative set up as per the guidelines of the National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI). The government had already mandated all new vehicles to be registered with FASTags on their windscreen back in November 2016, and all automobile manufacturers were asked to comply. With this RFID FASTag on the windscreen, cars may use the ETC (electronic toll collection) lanes at present, with the entire series of lanes being converted from 1 December. When it does become mandatory, payment of tolls by cash will entail a fine of up to twice the toll amount.

FASTag is a tag affixed to a car’s windscreen for quick toll collection by electronic means without the need to stop for handing anyone sitting a booth money. It uses a radio-frequency identification (RFID) tag and simple to use and reload, being linked to a prepaid account from which the applicable toll amount is deducted. Customers would need to provide basic know-your-customer (KYC) details including full name, mobile number, the vehicle registration number other details mentioned in the vehicle’s registration certificate (RC).

The FASTag can be purchased at designated toll plazas as well as authorized service stations of their respective vehicles. The government has also partnered with quite a few banks and financial institutions and customers may avail the FASTag through their franchises over the counter or at points near the toll plazas. FASTag is presently being offered by several leading banks free of charge, with attractive cashback offers on specific recharge amounts as well. Customers purchasing the tags will get them home-delivered.

Each FASTag has a validity of five years and, after purchasing it, one only needs to recharge as per their requirement. Monthly tags are also available in some cases.