Farewell Hyundai i10 – Iconic Model To be Discontinued



South Korean manufacturer Hyundai have decided to cease production of the popular i10 in India.

The Hyundai i10 was first launched in 2007 as the successor to the hugely popular Hyundai Santro Xing. The i10 is being phased out by Hyundai as more modern and premium products are being offered by the manufacturer.

The South Korean manufacturer introduced the Grand i10 as a replacement for the i10 in most global markets but, due to sales for the i10 still going strong in India, the company decided to continue production for the small hatchback along side its intended replacement. With Hyundai deciding to get in more premium products to our shores, and with pollution levels becoming a major concern, the company has decided to pull the plug on this urban-runabout.

Story: Sahej Patheja