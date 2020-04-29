Facelift 2021 BMW 5 Series G30LCI Leaked Online

The mid-life facelift of the 2021 BMW 5 Series has surfaced online, pointing to a suave new face, sharp detailing and a number of powertrain updates, too.

The BMW 5 Series has been one of the most desirable cars ever since it was introduced. Be it the styling, the straight-six engines, among others, or the sport-luxury balance, there has always been a 5 for everyone. The 2021 BMW 5 Series, the G30 LCI-generation model, takes things further with an evolved design and more updates under the skin.

The signature kidney-grille hasn’t grown to be as dominating as its elder siblings but, rather, embraces the sharp, overlapping design as on the 3 Series – which makes it look even sportier and fresh, if we do say so ourselves. The LED headlamp clusters look just as sharp and we may also see Laser Light highbeams on offers. The blacked-out tail-lamp clusters look equally refreshing and sporty and, together with that 530e badging, go to prove there’s always a way to improve efficiency yet retain or even enhance the fun factor.

Speaking of which, the 2021 BMW 5 Series should get an assortment of powertrains with the chance of all of them being electrified. We expect a 48-volt mild-hybrid 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine with 190 hp/400 Nm in 520d guise and 245 hp/500 Nm in 525d guise. There should also be the more powerful 3.0-litre six-cylinder engines with 265 hp or more in the 530d and 320 hp in the 540d. Whether the M550d quad-turbo engine makes it remains to be seen. Its peak torque of 760 Nm was more than what some V10 engines almost thrice the size managed not too long ago. A diesel plug-in hybrid has remained elusive thus far. The time has come, perhaps, for the 1.5-litre turbo-diesel to really prove its point, backing up a clean electric powertrain.

On the petrol front, there should be updated 2.0-litre and 3.0-litre engines in multiple states of tune, including this new 530e. We expect to see similar figures to the 330e plug-in hybrid with 252 hp and 420 Nm as well as the temporary 40-hp XtraBoost. Overall fuel efficiency is still expected to be in the range of 60 km/l. A larger 545e is also expected, with the six-cylinder powertrain from the magnificent 745Le we drove recently. That means a combined 394 hp and 600 Nm, with efficiencies upward of 40 km/l in the lighter 2021 BMW 5 Series. A 200-ish hp 520i and 260-ish hp 530i with a 2.0-four, a 374-hp 3.0-six laden 540i are expected too. Whether an M550i may follow, too, with or without an electrified V8. There will be a new M5, that we can be certain of. Well, after this lockdown, almost certain. Big changes are afoot.

The new 2021 BMW 5 Series will offer a lot more in terms of connectivity and autonomous driving capability as well, including wireless charging, self-parking and the lot. Watch this space.

Image credit: BMW Blog