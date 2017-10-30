Experience the Thrill: The Audi Weekender



Audi India organised an event for customers and potential customers in Mumbai, to showcase the capabilities of their range of vehicles.



The event was held in Mumbai at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on 28 October 2017 to showcase the dynamic capabilities of the Audi range. The event had two main courses, the first course was the dynamic drive in which customers got to experience a specially designed track in two of Audi’s performance vehicles; the new Audi S5 and the Audi TT. The course had a combination of slaloms, hard accelerating and braking zones. The second course was the off-roading course in two vehicles from Audi’s SUV stable; the Q3 and the full-sized Q7. The off-roading course showcased the limits of punishment these vehicles can take, and how easy they are to drive on the rough stuff.



Along with these courses there was a relief area where customers could relax in the blazing Mumbai heat, and grab a snack or a drink while some opted keep entertained by the pool table and screen where the attendees could customize an Audi vehicle to their desired specification. There was also Audi merchandise available for sale as well and customers could have their picture clicked with the display Audi RS6 Avant.

Story: Sahej Patheja