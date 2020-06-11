Exclusive Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Night Edition for the US

A new Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Night Edition is now available exclusively for the US, limited to just 15 cars.

The Mercedes-Maybach S 650 is the pinnacle of luxury for from the three-pointed star’s super-luxury Maybach brand. It brings refined spaciousness, unparalleled comfort and effortless power to meet the most discerning standards. With the hand-built high-power biturbo V12 engine on its last lap, Mercedes-Benz USA have unveiled the highly exclusive new Maybach S 650 Night Edition featuring distinct black and carbon-fibre elements to make it even more appealing and stand out of the already exclusive crowd. This special edition is limited to only 15 cars and is only available for the US market.

As mentioned, the Maybach S 650 Night Edition is equipped with a handcrafted 6.0-litre biturbo V12 petrol engine producing 630 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque, paired to the 7G-Tronic Plus seven-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. The Maybach S 650 is the most powerful saloon in the Star’s line-up and can get from zero to 100 km/h just 4.7 seconds. The Magic Body Control and Airmatic suspension also features Road Surface Scan with a camera that automatically scans the road ahead to proactively counteract bumps and dips for a smooth ride, and it will even lean into curves like a slaloming skier for more dynamic handling.

The Maybach S 650 Night Edition has some key highlights that set is apart including the vertically-slatted Maybach radiator grille, carbon-fibre interior trim, a carbon-fibre rear spoiler, and shadow “smoked” 20-inch Maybach forged wheels. Finished in signature Obsidian Black exterior paint, the Night Edition also gets exclusive Nappa leather upholstery in Porcelain and Black, complemented by Night Edition leather floor mats and a trunk mat in black with porcelain edges, with “Night Edition” badging adorning the front fenders and interior trim.

Another highlight is in its super-luxury credentials. The Maybach S 650 Night Edition exclusive interior is augmented with features including two executive rear seats with a 43°recline angle and powered leg-rests, massage function on the front and rear seats, a wood-and-leather steering wheel and leather-wrapped door sills and seat consoles, extended interior ambient lighting in the rear cabin, and rear seat entertainment as well.

The Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Night Edition is now in US showrooms priced at $242,950 (Rs 1.82 crore) each.

You may read the road-test review of the Mercedes-Maybach S 650 in the June 2020 issue of Car India magazine.