Everything You Need to Know About the Upcoming Tata Gravitas



The new Tata Gravitas SUV will make its way to the Indian market in the future. But what is the SUV all about and when exactly will it arrive? We have all the answers.

Tata Gravitas – The New Flagship

The Gravitas will be the standard-bearer for the Tata Motors portfolio when it is launched. The biggest, most tech-laden and luxurious offering from the Indian marque. We got our first look at the Tata Gravitas at the 2020 Auto Expo, and it created a lot of buzz when visitors saw it at the premier automotive event.

The Tata Gravitas Shares its Platform with a Sibling

The Gravitas is an all-new SUV, but its underpinnings are borrowed from a familiar source. The Gravitas will be based on the same OMEGA Structure platform as the Tata Harrier, and while it will have more generous proportions overall than the mid-sized Harrier, the two models will share the same wheelbase.

The Design and Styling of the Tata Gravitas

The Gravitas will feature Tata’s IMPACT 2.0 design philosophy. As we saw at the Expo, the Gravitas has a butch, aggressive aesthetic that is augmented by the LED lighting cues, massive headlamps, sharp chrome grille, and sleek DRLs. As the images show, the Gravitas is a seven-seater as opposed to the Harrier that seats five, and its design has been crafted with the full-sized SUV stance in mind.

Powerful Engine and Premium Features Expected in the Tata Gravitas

As Tata’s new flagship, we expect the Gravitas to come fully feature-loaded when it is launched. It will be powered by the brand’s BS6 2.0-litre turbo-diesel – the same one you see in the Harrier – but in a more powerful guise. It will churn out 170 hp and 350 Nm of peak torque in this state of tune. Apart from the six-speed manual we get in the Harrier, The Gravitas will feature an auto-transmission variant as well.

When Will the Tata Gravitas Launch?

When it was unveiled at the Expo Tata offered up a timeline of H1 of FY2021 as a launch window. Well, that translates to the second quarter of 2020, so the launch is imminent. The pandemic may have pushed timelines around though, so a September launch – in time for the festive season – would be likely.

How Much Will the Tata Gravitas Cost?

The Gravitas is going to be a premium SUV offering and will come with a price-tag to match. We expect a sticker of Rs 18-20 lakh for the Gravitas.

What Vehicles will be Tata Gravitas Rivals?

Based on its size and its price-point the Gravitas has a few rivals. The upcoming revamped XUV500, extended-wheelbase Hyundai Creta, Toyota Innova Crysta, and seven-seater MG Hector Plus will all be going head-to-head in the same segment as the Gravitas.