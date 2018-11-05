Everything You Need to Know about Tata’s JTP Cars

Tata have announced their JT Special Vehicles (JTSV) performance division and unveiled the first two amped-up machines from this brand – the Tiago and Tigor JTP. We were on hand to witness the announcement and spend a little time behind the wheel of both cars, too. Here’s everything you need to know about this alliance and their first offspring.

Coming Together in Search of More Power and More Fun:

The company is a 50:50 collab between Jayem Automotive and Tata Motors, and the idea is to create products that are exciting to drive, pack a bit of a punch, and have the sort of driving dynamics that match up to cars of this style. Simply put, they are cars for the enthusiast, who wants to get more out of their experience behind the wheel than just the daily grind. Visual Tweaks:

For their maiden effort, they’ve pulled off a Tiago-Tigor doubleheader. These JTP-branded cars stand apart from the standard because they get a new bumper and grille design, a slightly lowered stance, air-dams on the hood and on the side, and a unique paint scheme. The new 15-inch alloy wheels underscore the cars’ exterior appeal. Both cars also get a refreshed interior to match the black meets red JTP theme, which includes a fresh seat-cover design with the branding stitched in, and a few additional visual accents to set it apart. Unleash the Kraken:

Apart from the visuals, the JTPs also get the 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine from the Nexon rather than the naturally-aspirated versions found in their more basic brethren and has been tweaked to produce 114 PS at 5,000 rpm and 150 Nm of torque at 2,000-4,000 rpm. The effect of this on cars that weigh 1,016 kg (Tiago) and 1,051 kg (Tigor) is breathtaking acceleration. JTSV claim a 0-100 km/h time of 10 seconds for both, but driving fast goes beyond straight-line speed. The cars also have the auditory appeal to match, with a reworked exhaust roaring to a crescendo and the turbo blow-valve hissing every time you lift off the pedal. Leash the Kraken:

Since you need all that power to be manageable around corners, JTSV have worked on this too. To help extract the most of this spruced-up engine, and make it an all-around enjoyable set of cars, the gearbox, too has been tweaked for maximum go, the suspension has been tightened for high-speed stability and greater cornering prowess with specially-designed wider tyres aiding that, and a recalibrated steering and a lower ride height also compliment the brand’s push-it-to-the-limit ethos. The brakes too have been reworked, and the cars come with ABS with EBD and cornering stability in case things get a little too hot. Performance Power meets Practicality:

JTSV say these cars may be a hoot to drive, but they aren’t just limited to hooning about. Instead, they are all-rounders that you can pull off both bumper-to-bumper work commutes and exciting hill-climbs in with equal aplomb. To aid this, the cars come with five-inch touchscreen infotainment from Harmon with USB and Bluetooth connectivity, the Tiago JTP gets reverse sensors, and the Tigor even gets a reverse camera. Show me the Money:

So how much do the first ever wild-childs from the Tata-Jayem alliance retail for? Well you’re looking at shelling out Rs 6.39 lakh for the Tiago JTP and Rs 7.49 lakh for the Tigor JTP (both ex-showroom). These are introductory prices, so get ’em while they’re hot!

Are you excited about these enthusiast offerings from Tata? It’s great to see an Indian manufacturer go the whole hog in making cars that delight the soul rather than delight the wallet, that’s for sure. We hope more follow suit and give us affordable exhilaration on four wheels. Catch the full review of the JTPs in an upcoming issue of Car India magazine.