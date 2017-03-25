 

Entry-level Sedan Comparison: Tata Tigor Vs Rivals

Ever since the Tata Tigor was unveiled there has been a buzz in the industry about how it will fare against its rivals. You can catch the first drive of the Tata Tigor by Editor Aspi Bhathena in the April issue of Car India. Until then, you could munch on this specification comparison between the Tata Tigor petrol and its immediate rivals.

The Tata Tigor is obviously the latest kid on the block and it wields its own advantages in that respect. From the smoked projector headlamps to the slick fastback-like stance (Tata call it ‘Styleback’), the visual appeal is strong in this one. In addition, the Tigor also comes equipped with additional safety equipment including ABS and dual front airbags. One of the most impressive things about the Tigor’s interior would be the infotainment system. Tata Motors have worked closely with Harman to create the car’s sound system. It consists of a five-inch touchscreen and eight fidelity speakers whose functions can be controlled by steering-mounted controls.

Specifications

Car

Engine capacity (litres)/ Number of cylinders

Maximum Power (PS)

Maximum Torque (Nm)

Transmission

Tata Tigor

1.2/ 3

85

114

Five-speed manual

Ford Figo Aspire

1.5/ 4

112

136

Six-speed auto

Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire

1.2/ 4

87

114

Four-speed auto

Honda Amaze

1.2/ 4

90

110

Five-speed CVT

Volkswagen Ameo

1.2/ 3

75

110

Five-speed manual

Hyundai Xcent

1.2/ 4

83

114

Four-speed auto

As you can see, the Ford tops the list in terms of raw power while the three-cylinder Revotron engine in the Tata seems to have the right balance in the category.

Safety Check

Car

Airbags

ABS

Tata Tigor

Yes (dual front)

Yes

Ford Figo Aspire

Yes (six)

Yes

Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire

Optional

Yes

Honda Amaze

Yes

Yes

Volkswagen Ameo

Yes

Yes

Hyundai Xcent

Yes

Yes

Dimensions

Car

Length (mm)

Width (mm)

Height (mm)

Ground clearance (mm)

Wheelbase (mm)

Fuel tank capacity (litres)

Tata Tigor

3992

1677

1537

170

2450

35

Ford Figo Aspire

3995

1695

1525

174

2491

42

Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire

3995

1695

1555

170

2430

42

Honda Amaze

3990

1680

1505

NA

2405

35

Volkswagen Ameo

3995

1682

1483

NA

2470

45

Hyundai Xcent

3995

1660

1520

NA

2425

43

We expect the Tigor to start close to Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune). The exact price will be revealed at the launch of the vehicle on March 29. If priced right, the Tata Tigor could be the winner of this category.

