Entry-level Sedan Comparison: Tata Tigor Vs Rivals

Ever since the Tata Tigor was unveiled there has been a buzz in the industry about how it will fare against its rivals. You can catch the first drive of the Tata Tigor by Editor Aspi Bhathena in the April issue of Car India. Until then, you could munch on this specification comparison between the Tata Tigor petrol and its immediate rivals.
The Tata Tigor is obviously the latest kid on the block and it wields its own advantages in that respect. From the smoked projector headlamps to the slick fastback-like stance (Tata call it ‘Styleback’), the visual appeal is strong in this one. In addition, the Tigor also comes equipped with additional safety equipment including ABS and dual front airbags. One of the most impressive things about the Tigor’s interior would be the infotainment system. Tata Motors have worked closely with Harman to create the car’s sound system. It consists of a five-inch touchscreen and eight fidelity speakers whose functions can be controlled by steering-mounted controls.
Specifications
|
Car
|
Engine capacity (litres)/ Number of cylinders
|
Maximum Power (PS)
|
Maximum Torque (Nm)
|
Transmission
|
Tata Tigor
|
1.2/ 3
|
85
|
114
|
Five-speed manual
|
Ford Figo Aspire
|
1.5/ 4
|
112
|
136
|
Six-speed auto
|
Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
|
1.2/ 4
|
87
|
114
|
Four-speed auto
|
Honda Amaze
|
1.2/ 4
|
90
|
110
|
Five-speed CVT
|
Volkswagen Ameo
|
1.2/ 3
|
75
|
110
|
Five-speed manual
|
Hyundai Xcent
|
1.2/ 4
|
83
|
114
|
Four-speed auto
As you can see, the Ford tops the list in terms of raw power while the three-cylinder Revotron engine in the Tata seems to have the right balance in the category.
Safety Check
|
Car
|
Airbags
|
ABS
|
Tata Tigor
|
Yes (dual front)
|
Yes
|
Ford Figo Aspire
|
Yes (six)
|
Yes
|
Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
|
Optional
|
Yes
|
Honda Amaze
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Volkswagen Ameo
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Hyundai Xcent
|
Yes
|
Yes
Dimensions
|
Car
|
Length (mm)
|
Width (mm)
|
Height (mm)
|
Ground clearance (mm)
|
Wheelbase (mm)
|
Fuel tank capacity (litres)
|
Tata Tigor
|
3992
|
1677
|
1537
|
170
|
2450
|
35
|
Ford Figo Aspire
|
3995
|
1695
|
1525
|
174
|
2491
|
42
|
Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
|
3995
|
1695
|
1555
|
170
|
2430
|
42
|
Honda Amaze
|
3990
|
1680
|
1505
|
NA
|
2405
|
35
|
Volkswagen Ameo
|
3995
|
1682
|
1483
|
NA
|
2470
|
45
|
Hyundai Xcent
|
3995
|
1660
|
1520
|
NA
|
2425
|
43
We expect the Tigor to start close to Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune). The exact price will be revealed at the launch of the vehicle on March 29. If priced right, the Tata Tigor could be the winner of this category.
Recent posts in News