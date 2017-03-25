Entry-level Sedan Comparison: Tata Tigor Vs Rivals

Ever since the Tata Tigor was unveiled there has been a buzz in the industry about how it will fare against its rivals. You can catch the first drive of the Tata Tigor by Editor Aspi Bhathena in the April issue of Car India. Until then, you could munch on this specification comparison between the Tata Tigor petrol and its immediate rivals.

The Tata Tigor is obviously the latest kid on the block and it wields its own advantages in that respect. From the smoked projector headlamps to the slick fastback-like stance (Tata call it ‘Styleback’), the visual appeal is strong in this one. In addition, the Tigor also comes equipped with additional safety equipment including ABS and dual front airbags. One of the most impressive things about the Tigor’s interior would be the infotainment system. Tata Motors have worked closely with Harman to create the car’s sound system. It consists of a five-inch touchscreen and eight fidelity speakers whose functions can be controlled by steering-mounted controls.

Specifications

Car Engine capacity (litres)/ Number of cylinders Maximum Power (PS) Maximum Torque (Nm) Transmission Tata Tigor 1.2/ 3 85 114 Five-speed manual Ford Figo Aspire 1.5/ 4 112 136 Six-speed auto Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire 1.2/ 4 87 114 Four-speed auto Honda Amaze 1.2/ 4 90 110 Five-speed CVT Volkswagen Ameo 1.2/ 3 75 110 Five-speed manual Hyundai Xcent 1.2/ 4 83 114 Four-speed auto

As you can see, the Ford tops the list in terms of raw power while the three-cylinder Revotron engine in the Tata seems to have the right balance in the category.

Safety Check

Car Airbags ABS Tata Tigor Yes (dual front) Yes Ford Figo Aspire Yes (six) Yes Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire Optional Yes Honda Amaze Yes Yes Volkswagen Ameo Yes Yes Hyundai Xcent Yes Yes

Dimensions

Car Length (mm) Width (mm) Height (mm) Ground clearance (mm) Wheelbase (mm) Fuel tank capacity (litres) Tata Tigor 3992 1677 1537 170 2450 35 Ford Figo Aspire 3995 1695 1525 174 2491 42 Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire 3995 1695 1555 170 2430 42 Honda Amaze 3990 1680 1505 NA 2405 35 Volkswagen Ameo 3995 1682 1483 NA 2470 45 Hyundai Xcent 3995 1660 1520 NA 2425 43

We expect the Tigor to start close to Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune). The exact price will be revealed at the launch of the vehicle on March 29. If priced right, the Tata Tigor could be the winner of this category.