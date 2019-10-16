Enter the G-Wagen: Mercedes G 350 d Launched in India

Among the most iconic cars off-road and even on it, the commanding Mercedes G 350 d has been launched in India from Rs 1.50 crore (ex-showroom).



The new G-Class is bigger overall, and brings more equipment and offers more customization than ever before – with more than a million possibilities for personalization. The look is vastly identical, however, like the AMG high-performance version, the Mercedes G 350 d is an all-new car. The tall stance and front grille and clean lines give it an imposing presence. MultiBeam LED headlamps are standard kit. The G 350 d is being offered with 18-inch wheels and 265/60 R18 tyres as standard with optional 19- or 20-inch wheels. There are six alloy wheel options and 23 exterior paint finishes to initially choose from. The G Manufaktur program offers extensive exterior and interior customization. Each G-wagen is hand-built and needs 100 hours to be finished.

More standard kit on the Mercedes G 350 d includes Nappa leather upholstery, automatic climate control, a large touchscreen and all the latest creature comforts including phase two of Mercedes connect with its embedded SIM card for data transmission to the cloud and COMAND Online. Additional functions include a speed alert, remote door/window/sunroof lock/unlock functions and emergency call. Safety features, apart from the expected fare, also include lane-keep assist and Distronic adaptive cruise control.

Powering the Mercedes G 350 d is the new OM656 turbo-diesel. The 2,925 cc in-line six is BS VI compliant and makes 286 hp and 600 Nm. A 9G-Tronic automatic transmission harnesses the engine’s output and sends it to the permanent four-wheel drive system. The staggering Schöckl proved off-road capability comes thanks to a selectable low-range transfer case with three 100 per cent differential locks. The tough suspension also had adaptive damping and offers a ground clearance of 241 mm. It can handle unbelievable climbing grades and can also tackle a 45° incline.

The new Mercedes G 350 d also has the Star Ease package for two years available for Rs 79,500 covering crucial maintenance and service for peace of mind.