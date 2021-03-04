Electric Estate: Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Expands Range

Porsche had been caught testing the Taycan Cross Turismo for some time and now, the all-electric estate has arrived, building on the foundation of the Taycan.

The new Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo is here and it builds on what the potent Taycan already offers with superior performance and long range getting complemented by versatility and additional room. There is greater headroom for rear passengers and the luggage capacity is more than 1,200 litres. There are four iterations, all of which have standard all-wheel drive and height-adjustable air suspension.

Visualy, the Taycan Cross Turismo looks akin to the Mission E Cross Turismo concept study shown at Geneva in 2018. The silhouette is defined by the sporty, sloping roof-line towards the rear, with the Off-road Design package elements, such as the wheel-arches, lower aprons at the front and rear as well as the side sills. In combination with the package, the Taycan Cross Turismo has special flaps at the corners of the front and rear bumpers and at the ends of the sill.

There four versions of the Taycan: 4, 4S, Turbo and Turbo S. All, at launch, pack the high-voltage 93.4-kWh Performance battery Plus as standard, as are the two motors – one at the front with a single-speed transmission and one at the rear with a two-speed transmission.

Taycan Cross Turismo 4 4S Turbo Turbo S Continuous Power (kW/hp) 280/380 360/490 460/625 460/625 Peak Power (kW/hp) 350/476 420/571 500/680 560/761 Peak Torque (Nm) 500 650 850 1050 0-100 km/h (seconds) 5.1 4.1 3.3 2.9 Top Speed (km/h) 220 240 250 250 Range (km, WLTP) 389-456 388-452 395-452 388-419 Weight (kg) 2245 2245 2320 2320

The Taycan Cross Turismo has the integrated Porsche 4D Chassis Control that analyses and synchronizes all chassis systems in real time. Porsche use a centrally networked control system for the chassis and there’s three-chamber adaptive air suspension with PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management) electronic damper control system and a “Smartlift” function fitted as standard for all Taycan Cross Turismo models. There’s also a Gravel mode for journeys on light off-road terrain such as gravel tracks or muddy road surfaces. It raises the ride height by 30 millimetres compared to the saloon model. Gravel mode also adapts the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Porsche Traction Management (PTM), Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+) and Porsche Stability Management (PSM) chassis systems, as well as the rear-axle transmission; the latter of which is optimized for maximum traction.

Inside the Taycan Cross Turismo has wing-shaped dashboard sections that stretch across the entire width. The curved instrument cluster is at the highest point joined by a 10.9-inch central info-display and an optional front passenger display, combined to form an integrated glass band in a black-panel look. The Off-road Design package also brings a compass on the top of the dash.

A newly built factory for the Taycan and Taycan Cross Turismo in the Zuffenhausen district of Stuttgart is pursuing a vision of a production facility with no environmental impact. This commitment to sustainability is reflected in the materials used in the interior, some of which use recycled materials, and the establishment of a charging infrastructure that uses green electricity. All charging operations with the Porsche Charging Service are carbon-neutral. Porsche drivers can filter the available charging stations using a Green Electricity charging station filter. The Taycan Cross Turismo will be launched on the market in the summer of 2021.