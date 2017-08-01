Eighth-generation Rolls Royce Phantom Revealed

With bated breath, the world media beheld the unveiling of the all-new eighth-generation Rolls-Royce Phantom in London. The marque’s latest iteration marks the arrival of a new level of luxury and personalisation.

The Phantom VIII is built on a completely unique platform and features an all-aluminium ‘Architecture of Luxury’, which will underpin all new Rolls-Royce models. The design is more evolutionary, and sported elements from the 103EX concept. Full-LED headlamps with laser-light technology allow for a beam that travels as much as 600 metres ahead. The Phantom retains its traditional coach-doors, and will be offered in standard as well as extended wheelbase guises.

The original Phantom was introduced in 1925, and Rolls Royce claim that it makes the longest-lived model name in automotive history. There have been some long gaps between a few generations, but this new eighth generation directly replaces its predecessor; which so happened to be the first BMW-developed Rolls-Royce.



The new Phantom comes with an extensive line-up of driver assistance technology. Some of these are Alertness Assistant, a four-camera system with Panoramic View, all-round visibility including helicopter view, Night Vision and Vision Assist. You also get Active Cruise Control, collision warning, pedestrian detection, cross-traffic alerts, lane-departure and lane-change warning. Among the more noticeable deviations inside include the high-resolution head-up display, 12.3-inch TFT colour displays with LED backlighting, WiFi hotspot, and the latest navigation and entertainment systems have also been added to upgrade the technology on-board. Personalisation is furthered with the expansive glass interior that allows for custom artistic creations to be literally showcased within the car.

In tune with the revolutionary construction and evolutionary design, the new Phantom is powered by an equally evolved engine. The traditional displacement of 6.75 litres is retained for the V12, but, to ease effortless acceleration with an even greater dose of power and torque, two turbochargers are employed. The result is 571 PS and 900 Nm – up 111 PS and 180 Nm from the previous car. Sending the power to the rear wheels is the new satellite-aided transmission, with eight ratios optimising power delivery to the rear wheels. With the lighter weight from the all-aluminium construction, this will translate to even more effortless performance.



Peter Schwarzenbauer, Chairman of Rolls-Royce and Member of the Board of the BMW Group said, “The global introduction of a new Rolls-Royce is always a very special moment within the BMW Group. This particular occasion is all the more special because we are introducing an all-new Phantom, the flagship of the Rolls-Royce brand and the world’s foremost luxury product. New Phantom is a powerful statement of design, engineering and Bespoke expertise and I am delighted with the response we have received from our many highly discerning customers worldwide. The BMW Group remains fully committed to the future of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and is proud of the many achievements made by the brand since its acquisition.”

The new Rolls-Royce Phantom will soon be offered in India, with prices expected to start upwards of Rs 7 crore.