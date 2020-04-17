Droom Germ-Shield Service Expansion

The Droom Germ-Shield service has been expanded by the online giant to cover hospitals, schools, day care, offices, residential apartments, elevators, and small retail spaces.

Droom Germ-Shield technology is an anti-microbial surface protection shield that protects surfaces against SARS and other droplet-based viruses for up to three months. This is more relevant times such as these as it creates a strong, durable, invisible and effective coating serving as a shield and ensures “99.9 per cent” germ protection.

The moves comes to further support the country’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Droom, India’s largest and pioneering online automobile transactional marketplace, have expanded the purview of their Germ-Shield service to facilities including hospitals, offices, school, day care, residential complex spaces, retail spaces, elevators, and ATMs. Earlier used only for deep sanitization of automobiles, Droom are now ramping up this tech-driven service to protect sensitive areas of physical facilities.

Germ-shield, a technology launched under Droom Health, is an anti-microbial surface protection shield. It has been proven to be effective against SARS and other droplet-based viruses for up to three months, as it guards surfaces against harmful microbes by inhibiting the growth of microorganisms such as bacteria, algae, yeast, mould, and mildew. The technology polymerizes, or bonds, to any surface resulting in a strong, durable, invisible and effective shield with a microbial reduction rate of 99.9 per cent.

As part of the initiative, Droom Germ-Shield team will primarily conduct a Digital Swab test to check the contamination level of the facility. Based on the germ-risk threat perception, these areas will be divided into red ‘high risk’, orange ‘medium risk’, yellow ‘low risk’ and green ‘no risk’ zones. While the ‘high risk’ and ‘medium risk’ zones will be treated with the Germ-Shield technology, other low-risk areas will also be thoroughly sanitized using other effective cleaning solutions.

Sandeep Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Droom, said, “At Droom, we are striving to create tech and data driven solutions that can contain the spread of COVID-19 and help the country safely survive this pandemic. In line with this vision, we have expanded the reach of our Germ-Shield technology beyond the Automobile category. It is an effective solution to keep sensitive physical spaces deeply sanitized, clean and disinfected, thus ensuring utmost hygiene and protection against the fast-growing contagion.”

The costs of Droom Germ-Shield as listed as follows:

Schools, hospitals: from Rs 8 to 15 per square feet

Elevators – Rs 799 to 1,499 depending on size

ATM – Rs 1,499