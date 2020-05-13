Droom Germ Shield Franchise Now Pan-India

Cleaning up and disinfection just got easier with the Droom Germ Shield service for automobile and real estate now available pan India via franchises.

Following the successful launch of Droom Germ Shield service, a tech-driven antimicrobial coating for automobile and real estate in Delhi and the National Capital Region, Droom, India’s largest online automobile transactional marketplace are now offering the service in the form of a compelling franchise opportunity on a pan-India basis. Whether an individual, small or large business owners, or auto dealers, auto repair shops and facility management companies, anyone can take up Droom Germ Shield’s franchise and add this service to their existing portfolio.

Droom plan to have 200 franchise locations by the end of the year, primarily focused on the top 20 cities in India. All operations under the franchise model are technology-driven, leveraging Droom’s in-house mobile, AI and IoT-based service for efficient delivery, mapping technologies for field openings and well-defined processes, steps and actions along with analytics, tracking, and all other checks and balances.

To help franchisees adopt these latest offerings, Droom will provide full and comprehensive training and support, including their 21st-century technology stack, store branding, raw material, equipment, training, setup, marketing material, collateral, ongoing support, and all monthly supplies. The company will also give a standard ”Eco Ninja” training to franchisees to help them perform the Droom Germ Shield services.

Each franchisee will also be equipped with a comprehensive technology assistant to book orders and release the report to consumers on the Eco App. Droom already have a vast network of thousands of Eco Ninjas all over India who have inspected and certified over 2.5 lakh automobiles in the past three years. Droom Germ Shield franchise owners can also augment their staff requirements and surge in demand for antimicrobial coating for surfaces by tapping into this Eco Ninja network.

Sandeep Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Droom, said, “We are glad to expand our Germ Shield service and take it to a pan-India level as a compelling and innovative incremental opportunity for business owners and entrepreneurs. Droom has spent the last six years on building a vast pool of technologies that are being leveraged beyond automobiles to real estate sectors. We will keep rolling out more after-sales service offerings our partners and stakeholders in the times to come.”

Droom Germ Shield Franchise

Droom offer two types of the franchise: Site franchise for single-site and Enterprise franchise for multiple sites or locations. Site franchise is suited for auto repair shops, auto dealers, facilities managers, or even entrepreneurial driven individuals and families looking for new business opportunities. Enterprise franchise is designed for mid- or large-chain or multi-location repair shops, auto dealerships, regional and national level businesses, and property managers. A one-time setup fee, annual franchise fee and technology license fee, along with a certain revenue share is all it takes to Please visit https://droom.in/franchise for more information.