Dragon Attack: New Ford EcoSport Launched



Ford have launched the new EcoSport facelift today and under the new face it packs a new heart as well, with prices starting at Rs 7.31 lakh.

The big-change in the new EcoSport over the last model comes in the styling department. The front of the car gets a new grille, and projector headlamps with LED daytime lights signatures. There are changes inside as well, the interior has larger and more supportive seats, and a new 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system incorporates Ford’s cutting-edge SYNC 3 along with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. SYNC 3 also comes with voice control for a large variety of functions to help limit distractions to the driver. the EcoSport packs safety in the form of dual-front airbags as standard, while the top trim variant dual-front, side and curtain airbags, as well as traction control.



The biggest change is under the hood, where the old four-cylinder motor has been replaced by a new 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine. Codenamed ‘Dragon’, and making a higher 123 PS and 150 Nm, the plant comes paired with either a five-speed manual gearbox or an all-new six-speed automatic gearbox. The new auto transmission will be available from the ‘Trend+’ variant while the top-spec ‘Titanium+’ gets a ‘S’ sport mode with steering mounted paddle-shifters. Diesel buyers don’t despair there is still the familiar 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine which develops 100 PS and 205 Nm. It will only be offered with a five-speed manual gearbox.



Pricing for the new Ford EcoSport (ex-showroom, India) as follows:

Petrol

Ambiente (Manual): Rs 7.31 lakh

Trend (Manual): Rs 8.04 lakh

Trend+ (Auto): Rs 9.34 lakh

Titanium (Manual): Rs 9.17 lakh

Titanium+ (Auto): Rs 10.99 lakh

Diesel

Ambiente: Rs 8.01 lakh

Trend: Rs 8.71 lakh

Trend+: Rs 9.10 lakh

Titanium: Rs 9.86 lakh

Titanium+: Rs 10.67 lakh

To know more about the updated Ford EcoSport check out our First Drive review in sunny Goa here. For further details stay tuned and grab a copy of our Car India December issue.

Story: Sahej Patheja