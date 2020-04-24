Drag Electric: The Ford Performance Mustang Cobra Jet 1400

Yes, the “1400” in the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 name refers to the power output of the beast created by Ford Performance. And, it’s all electric!

The Ford Performance Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 is a battery-powered prototype that can deliver over 1,400 hp and nearly 1,500 Nm of instant torque. It was purpose-built to demonstrate the capabilities of an electric powertrain in one of the most demanding race environments.

No, it won’t hurt your ears and, no, it doesn’t use a drop of fuel either, but it’s projected to destroy the quarter-mile in the eight-second range at more than 270 km/h. Let’s note that this is the first time ever that Ford Performance have introduced a Mustang with all-electric propulsion. So, it’s a one-off, but, still, it’s a Mustang Cobra Jet factory drag racer!

The Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 honours the original Cobra Jet that first dominated drag-strips in the late 1960s and still is a major force in the drag-racing arena today. It follows the début of the all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV – the first-ever, all-electric model to bear the “Mustang” name. While there have been electric iterations by others, the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 prototype is from the horse’s mouth and factory, quite literally, and represents another opportunity to advance Mustang heritage and performance while also incorporating some of the most advanced technology coming to Ford’s future powertrains.

To maximize the efficiency and effectiveness of the project, Ford Performance teamed up with more than a few capable specialists including MLe Racecars for the build, design and as integrator and tuner, Watson Engineering for chassis support and development as well as the roll-cage, AEMEV for software, motor calibration and controls, and Cascadia for the inverter and 1-mW-plus motor.

Dave Pericak, Global Director, Ford Icons, said, “Ford has always used motor sport to demonstrate innovation. Electric powertrains give us a completely new kind of performance and the all-electric Cobra Jet 1400 is one example of pushing new technology to the absolute limit. We’re excited to showcase what’s possible in an exciting year when we also have the all-electric Mustang Mach-E joining the Mustang family.”

Mark Rushbrook, Global Director, Ford Performance Motorsports, said, “This project was a challenge for all of us at Ford Performance, but a challenge we loved jumping into. We saw the Cobra Jet 1400 project as an opportunity to start developing electric powertrains in a race car package that we already had a lot of experience with, so we had performance benchmarks we wanted to match and beat right now. This has been a fantastic project to work on, and we hope the first of many coming from our team at Ford Performance Motorsports. ”

Ford Performance will continue to test the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 ahead of its world début later this year at a drag-racing event where fans, media and competitors alike will get to meet the race car, as well as see exactly what it’s capable of on the asphalt.

Watch the video right here: