Dr Raghupati Singhania Awarded Lifetime Achievement Award 2019

The Chairman and Managing Director of JK Tyre received this award from the Udaipur Chamber of Commerce & Industry (UCCI), in recognition of his visionary leadership, determination, humanitarianism and exemplary community services.

Dr Singhania was presented with this award by Shobana Kamineni, Executive Vice Chairman of Apollo Enterprise Limited and Hans Raj Choudhary, President, UCCI, on the occasion of UCCI’s Foundation Day.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr Singhania said, “I am humbled and grateful to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award 2019 from Udaipur Chamber of Commerce & Industry. I dedicate this award to over 30,000 people of the JK Group. It is their hard work and dedication that has culminated in the success we have achieved over the years. I would also like to congratulate UCCI for the excellent work being done in promoting the cause of trade and industry in this part of Rajasthan. I wish them profound success in this great endeavour.”

The UCCI has, since 2016, been felicitating business and industry leaders who are doing exemplary work in the field of Manufacturing, Services and CSR, and this award has been presented to Dr Singhania in recognition of the CSR initiatives taken by JK Tyre. These include the adult literacy programme that has been implemented at all manufacturing locations since 2004, the Parivartan Project that provides maternal and post-natal care to women in tribal areas of Rajasthan, as well as constant support to the network of People Living with HIV/AIDS (PLHIV)