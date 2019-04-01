#DIY – Do-it-yourself Checks for Your Car

While all of us evolved from primates, not all of us are gifted grease monkeys. As a car owner, here are a few easy things that you can do to keep your ride in top shape without investing in a workbench.

Story: Joshua Varghese

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

Windscreen washing fluid

Monitor your car’s washing fluid level regularly and top it up when needed. To remove dirt and dead bugs off the windscreen efficiently, it is advisable to use a capful of mild soap (like handwash) with every litre of water.

Grime accumulation

Salt and grime will accumulate between body panels and even in the engine bay. Periodic observation will help you spot them before they begin degrading the surface and leaving a corrosion tattoo. WD-40 and a toothbrush is all you need to keep your car blemish-free.

Oil levels

In addition to periodic checks, make sure you check the oil levels of your car before every long trip. If it is low, top it up and if it is dirty, drain it and re-fill with fresh oil. In case of leakage, it is best to take the car to a service centre as soon

as possible.

Air pressure

The tyres are crucial to a car’s handling, ride quality, and even fuel efficiency. That said, it is also among the things that is least taken care of. Regularly check the air pressure and top it up to recommended pressure if it is under-inflated. It is also a good idea to invest in a small air pressure gauge. In case of a puncture, remember to replace the spare wheel as soon as the puncture has been plugged.

Fading plastic, paint transfer, and minor scratches

Minor scratches on the windscreen and windows can be taken care of by toothpaste. Apply the paste on the scratches and spread it evenly. After a while, you can rub it off with a cloth. This method will not fix deep scratches, though. If you have a spot of paint on your car from another vehicle, loosen it up with a little petroleum. After a bit, you will be able to wipe it right off.