Datsun redi-GO with a larger 1.0-litre engine launching in July 2017

The Datsun redi-GO was launched in June 2016 and has been the most successful car model by the Nissan-owned brand. The compact hatchback has managed to establish itself in the entry-level car market and has been selling around 2,000 units every month.

Currently the redi-GO is powered with a 799-cc petrol engine, which developed 54 PS and 72Nm of max torque. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission and claims a fuel efficiency of 25.17kmpl. This is the same engine and transmission, which is present in the Renault Kwid 0.8-litre.

With an aim to improve the redi-GO’s sales performance, Datsun India has confirmed the launch of a 1.0-litre version of the car. The new powertrain is also borrowed from its sibling the Renault Kwid 1.0. Apart from a larger capacity engine we don’t expect many changes in the Datsun, which will offer more performance at a higher price. The newer variant of the redi-GO is set to hit the Indian roads by mid July 2017.

Prices for the current Datsun redi-GO 0.8 start from Rs 2.43 lakh and goes up to Rs. 3.47 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Renault launched the entry-level Kwid in India with introductory price starting at Rs 3.23 lakh, which goes up to Rs. 4.38. The difference between the Kwid 0.8 RxT(0) and the 1.0 SCe RxT(0) is around Rs. 23,000 .

We are expecting a similar price gap between the redi-GO models as well.

Story : Aahil Akkalkotkar