Datsun redi-GO 1.0 AMT Bookings Open; Launch and Deliveries Soon

Datsun India have opened bookings for the redi-GO 1.0L AMT (automated manual transmission) variant from just Rs 10,000.

If you wanted a sub-compact hatchback as a city runabout that had the bonus convenience of being an automatic, you may want to have a look at the new redi-GO 1.0L AMT that’s set to arrive later this month. Datsun, a subsidiary of Nissan, have confirmed the introduction of an automatic redi-GO powered by the 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine. The transmission unit will be similar to the one seen on the Renault Kwid 1.0L AMT: an electronically-controlled transmission with five speeds.

The 999-cc engine develops 68 PS at 5,500 rpm and 91 Nm of peak torque at 4,250 rpm. The five-speed automated-manual transmission will allow the driver to enjoy a more relaxed drive through crowded city traffic with the absence of a clutch pedal. The manual redi-GO 1.0L promises to deliver 22.5 km/l. The AMT will deliver less, but will make up on the convenience front.

Jerome Saigot, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “We keep customers at the heart of everything we do. During the last 20 months, we have launched four variants of Datsun redi-GO to address the changing needs of our customers. With the new redi-GO AMT, we aim to provide consumers with the convenience of city drive at an accessible price and best in class ground clearance, mileage, head room space, high seating position and attractive design.”

Prices haven’t been announced, but expect to pay a premium of about Rs 30,000 for the AMT models. The redi-GO 800-cc starts from Rs 2.41 lakh whereas the 1.0L variants start from Rs 3.59 lakh, both ex-showroom.

Story: Jim Gorde