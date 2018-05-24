Datsun Kick off Fifth Global Celebration in India

The fifth global celebration of the Japanese company, Datsun, kicks of in India with ‘Experience Zones’ in 750 locations across the country for 90 days.

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. had broughtback the Datsun brand to a few markets with India being one of them, a few years ago. The company have had global celebrations all along and this year they celebrate their fifth one.

To celebrate here in India, Datsun set up what they call ‘experience zones’ where consumers have fun with the onboard entertainment and games that are part of their canter vans. There are twelve such canter vans which are made for interaction with prospective customers. An emcee will showcase the redi-GO AMT’s features along with introducing the company’s latest product range and merchandise. There will also be gesture-based games to showcase and demonstrate the features of the cars.

Test drives of their flagship models the redi-GO, the GO and the GO+ are on offer as well. The whole point of this is to have a showroom on wheels one could say, making it easier for Datsun to showcase their products to potential consumers.

Peter Clissold, the Vice President of Marketing for Nissan Motor India said, “It has been our endeavour to provide progressive mobility to consumers in India. After two successful seasons in 2017, we are excited to kick off the third season where we aim to take the Datsun Experience Zone to 750 locations in the country. It is a testimony to our commitment to reach out to consumers in hinterlands and give them an experience of our brand promise through our products. We are looking forward to welcoming new customers to our family through this three months long promotion”.

Story : Zal Cursetji