Datsun Go CVT and Go+ CVT First Drive Review

There are many budget compact hatchbacks on offer, but the new Datsun Go CVT is the only one in its segment to pack a CVT automatic.

Story: Jim Gorde

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

Money has lost its value and value has lost its meaning. This has been the case for over a decade now. Today, prices are soaring and consumption patterns have changed drastically. The gift of space is no longer a gift. At present, it’s a luxury. Further, what’s changed is the perception of value. Where Rs 7 lakh would net you a decent sedan over four metres long about 15 years ago, that same amount barely gets you a good, well-finished, and well-equipped hatchback today. Through the challenges of evolving mobility, there is one constant ― the combustion engine still makes up the essence of mass personal mobility.

The new Datsun Go CVT is the latest offering to get convenience up the priorities list. The 1.2-litre petrol engine is joined by a continuously variable transmission (CVT) in a bid to provide a smoother transition through speed ― be it engine or vehicle. The only other hatchbacks with a CVT are the barely sub-four-metre, much pricier Honda Jazz, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, and Hyundai Elite i20. Below those is the domain of the automated manual transmissions (AMT) or conventional torque-converter fluid-coupling automatics. The Datsun Go facelift was introduced late last year and brought in a few changes to the original model which I had driven half a decade ago: the new hand-brake lever, the centre touchscreen, and better rear seat-belts, among others. The Datsun Go CVT is being introduced ahead of the festive season in a bid to push sales and evolve the portfolio at the same time.

The new Datsun Go CVT still has a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine but runs a different state of tune ― similar to the Nissan Micra CVT we drove a few years ago. The peak 77 hp comes in at 6,000 rpm with the identical 104 Nm of peak torque as before arriving 10 per cent higher up the rev-range at 4,400 rpm. Our test route would take us through the rather crowded highway and some internal roads that had their fair share of traffic and potholes. The CVT brings a large gear-lever, complete with a Park function. It does make for a smoother, nod-free drive experience. In this day and age, an automatic is the more logical choice, especially if the car is going to be used mostly in the confines of the city.

More on page 2 >