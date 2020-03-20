Covers Offs: The New Aston Martin Vantage Roadster

Following the all-new, completely revamped hard-top Coupé, the new Aston Martin Vantage Roadster has been revealed and it looks absolutely stunning.

The Vantage is an iconic name from the luxury British marque partly because it brings with it a slew of luxury goodies and creature comforts, but mostly because it doesn’t trade anything off for raw sporty appeal and a memorable soundtrack. The new Vantage Roadster aims to be everything its former was and then some. And that it will be because, underneath, it’s just as much beast as its Coupé sibling.

Under that long bonnet lies a AMG-sourced 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that received special AM tweaking to suit its new role even better. It still makes a thundering 510 hp and 685 Nm of a complete wallop of peak torque. An eight-speed automatic sends drive to the rear wheels. The Aston Martin Vantage Roadster is capable of an acceleration time of 3.8 seconds from 0-100 km/h and a top speed of 305 km/h; with the roof raised, of course.

This performance is thanks to quite some effort put it. The weight has increased by just 60 kg over the Coupé thanks to a new, lighter Z-fold roof mechanism as well as exterior and chassis optimizations throughout. With careful development of structural shear panels and chassis components, the Vantage Roadster retains the strong dynamic ability and sporting character achieved in the Coupé with no compromise to feel or refinement. It shares the Adaptive Damping, Dynamic Stability Control, Dynamic Torque Vectoring and Electronic Rear Differential and, thus, benefits from specific dynamic refinements. These include a bespoke tune for the rear dampers, Adaptive Damping System software and ESP calibration, as well as specifically-tuned Sport, Sport+ and Track driving modes.

To celebrate the 70th Anniversary of the Vantage nameplate, Aston Martin have also is introducing the company’s iconic ‘vane’ grille as an option, available on both Coupé and Roadster as an alternative to the track-inspired ‘hunter’ grille featured on the Coupé from its introduction in 2018. The interior is a swathed in premium responsibly-sourced leather and sports a mix of screens, buttons and knobs. Every bit a proper Aston the Vantage Roadster is, then?