Coupe SUV Slug-fest: BMW X6 v Audi Q8 v Porsche Cayenne Coupe

The battle in the premium-luxury-sports-activity-crossover-coupe SUV segment is heating up with more challengers taking to the coupe SUV arena.

First, there were three: the BMW X6, the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe and the Acura ZDX. Since that last one isn’t here and, probably, will never be sold here and the new GLE Coupé is yet to arrive, we’ll leave them out. The new coupe SUV challengers to the BMW X6 are Stuttgart’s first attempt to tackle Bavaria, the Porsche Cayenne Coupe, and its MLBevo-platform counterpart with an almost identical heart, the Audi Q8. So, let’s get started.

Size BMW X6 Audi Q8 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Length (mm) 4935 4986 4931 Width (mm) 2004 1995 1983 Height (mm) 1696 1705 1676 Wheelbase (mm) 2975 2995 2895 Ground Clearance (mm) 216 164-264 210 Tank Capacity (l) 83 85 90 Boot Volume (l) 580-1530 605-1755 625-1540

Sizewise, all these coupe SUV models are massive at two metres wide, give or take, but definitely less than five metres long. Let the sloping roof not fool you; there is more than enough headroom for average-sized rear passengers. Getting a couple of hulks in there could be a problem though. The boot load area, too, is just as wide and easy to load, but the upper reaches have been, well, limited thanks to the sloping roof design. Still, there’s enough volume for weekend luggage for four and more.

Inside, there’s a good amount of room despite the deceptive roof-line. Top-shelf material and incredible fit-and-finish with the latest connectivity and innovative displays are offered. BMW Gesture Control and BMW Assistant in the X6 is countered by Audi’s virtual cockpit and smart voice commands. Either way, you’re good, whichever one you choose.

Engine-wise, there’s almost nothing separating these coupe SUV models. They’re all 3.0-litre six-cylinder engines with 340 hp. However, the BMW X6 has an in-line six-cylinder engine and 450 Nm of torque, whereas the Q8 and Cayenne Coupe have the V6 with 500 Nm and 450 Nm respectively. BMW do have a derivative of that engine with 340 hp and 500 Nm, but it goes into their rear-wheel-drive Z4 sports car. That apart, they all use ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic – ZF 8HPxx – and all-wheel drive. BMW calls theirs “xDrive”, Audi have “quattro” and Porsche don’t do two-wheel drive with SUVs – not even with the base Macan.

Performance BMW X6 Audi Q8 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Engine 3.0-litre, I6, turbo-petrol, direct injection 3.0-litre, V6, turbo-petrol, direct injection, 48-volt mild-hybrid 3.0-litre, V6, turbo-petrol, direct injection Max Power (hp/rpm) 340 / 5500-6500 340 / 5000-6400 340 / 5300-6400 Max Torque (Nm/rpm) 450 / 1500-5200 500 / 1370-4500 450 / 1340-5300 Transmission Eight-speed automatic, all-wheel drive Eight-speed automatic, all-wheel drive Eight-speed automatic, all-wheel drive Weight (kg) 2055 2115 2030 Power:weight 165.45 hp/tonne 160.76 hp/tonne 167.49 hp/tonne Torque:weight 218.98 Nm/tonne 236.41 Nm/tonne 221.67 Nm/tonne 0-100 km/h (claimed) 5.5 s 5.9 s 6.0 s Top Speed (claimed) 250 km/h 250 km/h 243 km/h Economy (claimed) 10.31 km/l 11.36 km/l 10.75 km/l CO2 (claimed) 230 g/km 208 g/km 212 g/km

Performance parameters are similar, too, considering they’re all well over two tonnes without driver and fuel on board. The BMW X6 is the quickest, though the Cayenne Coupe is the lightest. The Q8 has the most torque and is the heaviest, but still is the most efficient thanks to its 48-volt mild-hybrid technology. The new BMW X6 will also get 48-volt mild-hybrid in line with the Group’s massive update recently. Until then, these are the three foremost sport-luxury, all-road ready, coupe-styled, crossover SUV activity vehicles on sale in India. Speaking of which, the BMW X6 is available in xLine and M Sport trims, both priced at Rs 95 lakh (ex-showroom), making the quickest one also the most affordable of the lot. The Audi Q8 is priced at Rs 1.33 crore (ex-showroom), even higher than the Porsche Cayenne Coupe, which costs from Rs 1.32 crore (ex-showroom) but has a list of optional extras and personalization choices that Porsche-seekers tend to start ticking away wildly with without much delay. Choose now if you must, but there’s also the EQ Boost-straight-six-powered Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe that could well arrive here too.

Also read: BMW X6 Launched in India