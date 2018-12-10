Continental Surface Solutions Plant to Commence Production in India

Technology major, Continental, are set to produce premium decorative surface solutions locally in India with a new plant in Kesurdi, near Pune. The groundbreaking ceremony has taken place today and the plant will begin series production in 2020.

The new Continental plant is set to be a 12,000 sq-m manufacturing facility, with an initial annual capacity of 5 million sq-m, built over a four-hectare area with an investment of € 22 million (Rs 180 crore, approx). Initially, it will have 110 employees going up to 250 by the end of phase one. The plant will be provided with air treatment in accordance to a stringent global standard as well as sustainable energy from an environment-friendly biogas system.

The factory will begin production of premium surface materials for car interior elements such as seat-backs, head-rests, sun-visors, centre consoles, dashboards, door panels and so on. Continental will supply surface materials to the local market – with clients ranging from Tata Motors to BMW – from the new plant. It presently supplies India’s largest five carmakers as well as one of the largest two-wheeler makers. Of the many varieties of materials in their portfolio, Continental will produce Acella Eco, a premium artificial leather made with renewable raw material, used for seat covers, headrests and the door panels, side panels and centre console. The plan is to also manufacture Yorn and Yorn Light expanded foils. Surface solutions manufactured will offer soft haptics and a broad processing spectrum apart from a range of colours and grain designs.

Dr. Dirk Leiß, Head, Business Unit – Surface Group at Continental Technologies, said, “India is now rated as the fifth-largest automotive market in the world with huge growth opportunities. And every vehicle needs interior materials for seats, door trims and instrument panels. Premium interiors are an important selection criterion for the end user. This investment will enable us in the future to offer our Indian customers local solutions that are manufactured in the market for the market. The new plant in Pune will enable us to further improve both our reaction times and responsiveness and lastingly grow our business in India.”

Landry Tchapda, Site Manager, added, “We chose Pune as a location because of its closeness to customers. Numerous vehicle manufacturers and their system suppliers are right on the doorstep. The proximity to the sea port and airport and the large number of further and higher education institutions were further criteria influencing the choice. When choosing the plot in the Kesurdi area of the south of Pune, the industrial zone’s closeness to the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway was a deciding factor.”

Story: Jim Gorde

Images: Continental AG