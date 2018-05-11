Competition Check: New BMW M5 Competition Unveiled



BMW have unveiled a harder-core and more powerful version of their new sixth-generation M5 that was unveiled last year.

The new F90 BMW M5 was unveiled at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show and has been on sale for some time. The car has now received further treatment from BMW’s M Division and the result is the more powerful M5 Competition, which packs 625 PS – 25 PS more tfrom the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8. Peak torque remains the same at 750 Nm, but is now delivered over a wider rev range. Power is transferred through the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission to the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system. The F90 M5 became the first M5 to feature an all-wheel-drive system since the series started in 1984. Performance has gone up from the standard car with 0-100 km/h dispatched in a claimed 3.3 seconds (3.4 seconds for the standard M5) and 0-200 km/h now dealt in 10.8 seconds (0.3 seconds faster) making this the fastest incarnation of the M5.

The M5 Competition follows the typical BMW tradition of continuous development. With the Competition Pack, the car’s suspension is lowered by seven millimetres, tuned to provide greater driving dynamics. The front axle has increased camber while the rear gets tow links with ball-joints instead of rubber mounts which should improve the stability and precision of the car. The anti-roll bars at the rear have been stiffened, which BMW claim makes the M5 Competition ride 10 per cent stiffer than the standard M5.



Visually the M5 Competition underscores its flagship credentials with the unique M Sport exhaust fitted as standard. The M5 Competition also scores a series of black-accenting details such as the kidney-grille, and details on the rear bumper covering, colour-coordinated tailpipes. The rear spoiler and boot-lid carry the M5 logo which gains the Competition lettering. Another distinctive detail is the M5 Competition graphic which appears in the instrument cluster to greet the driver.

The M5 Competition is going to be premiere globally at the Paris Motor Show. The car is currently on sale with customer orders due in September 2018. The M5 Competition should be priced at least Rs 15-20 lakhs over the standard M5 which is on sale for Rs 1.44 crore (ex-showroom).

Story: Sahej Patheja