Coming Soon: Volkswagen Tiguan Launch On 24 May



Volkswagen have announced that their much awaited compact-SUV – the Tiguan is set to launch on 24 May. We had earlier reported that the manufacturer had started production of the Tiguan at the VW Aurangabad facility.

The Tiguan is going to be the first Volkswagen vehicle to feature VW group’s MQB (Modular Transverse Matrix) construction platform. The platform is similar to the one seen on the new Škoda Octavia and Superb, along with the new Audi A3.

Under the hood the Tiguan is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel motor which produces 150 PS and 350 Nm of torque. The Tiguan is paired to the seven-speed DSG twin-clutch gearbox, with power flowing through VW’s 4MOTION all-wheel drive system.



The Tiguan will be launched in two variants – Comfortline and Highline. There is still no word on the price of the car, however, we expect it to be priced within the region of Rs 25 lakh.

Story: Sahej Patheja