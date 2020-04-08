Citroen Launch Pushed; Groupe PSA Begin Pandemic Combat Measures

Groupe PSA in India are taking measures to combat the prevalent crisis, stating their plans for the future of the business, including brand Citroen launch.

Since the start of the COVID-19 health crisis, Groupe PSA in India have been deploying Employee Safety First measures across all locations. The Group reaffirmed their commitment to India and are working closely with all stakeholders to maintain continuity. The measures have been implemented with the hope that they will tackle and contain the spread of the COVID-19 across all offices and plants to ensure safety and well-being of their employees. The offices in Chennai and the plants at Thiruvallur and Hosur in Tamil Nadu are closed in line with Government’s lockdown directive.

All Groupe PSA employees are now on a work-from-home basis in India. Continuing to keep the health and safety of employees as the top priority, the Groupe PSA Indian leadership team is in constant touch with all stakeholders for any support they may require.

Groupe PSA in India, their dealers, agencies and vendors understand the challenges to business this pandemic poses as the global business isolation impacts all multinational projects. Given the current scenario, people at large are concerned about their personal well-being and health and automotive purchase is not a priority. Thus, Groupe PSA India, in close coordination with their new dealer partners, have decided to re-time the Citroen launch, spearheaded by the debut vehicle, the Citroën C5 Aircross SUV, to the first quarter of next year, while ensuring industrial readiness. The re-timing has been planned with an aim to have the C5 Aircross and brand Citroen launch to a potentially more positive economic activity period where sentiments are upbeat and response will be favourable. Citroen also offer a C5 Aircrosss Hybrid model; one we hope to see offered in India as well.

At the same time, Groupe PSA have decided to maintain the project timeline and investment for the C-Cubed program, under which the first vehicle designed, developed and made in India would be launched in 2021 as announced in 2019 by Carlos Tavares, Chairman of the Managing Board, Groupe PSA.