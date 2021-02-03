Citroen C5 Aircross – Variants and Specifications Revealed

The French car manufacturers, Citroen, have revealed the variants of the C5 Aircross, their first model for India.

The Citroen C5 Aircross is an exciting new mid-size SUV that will take on the likes of the Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson. It will have a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine under its hood churning out 177 hp and 400 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox driving the front wheels. The car is said to return an efficiency of up to 18.6 km/l.

The new Citroen C5 Aircross will be available in 2 trims: Feel and Shine. The difference between the 2 variants is limited to features such as the panoramic sunroof, LED headlamps and hands- free opening of the rear hatch. Other features including the auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror, lower folding and heated wing-mirrors, drive modes, 6 airbags, ESP, traction control among others will be offered as standard on both the variants.

The rear seat of the Citroen C5 Aircross will definitely be unique as it is a combination of 3 individual seats. Each of the 3 seats can be adjusted or reclined separately. All seats will have memory foam. The car comes loaded with tech and assistance features such as the 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and blind-spot monitoring assist.

We shall witness the Citroen C5 Aircross in the Indian market in March 2021 with prices expected to start at Rs 28 lakh. The company plans to deliver its product through 10 retail points but is limited to only one showroom in Ahmedabad for the time being. The four colour options the car will be available in are Pearl White, Cumulus Grey, Tijuca Blue, and Perla Nera Black.

Story: Cherry Mathew Roy