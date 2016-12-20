Chevrolet offer year-end discount



American car manufacturer Chevrolet have introduced special year-end offers across their entire range, with discounts up to Rs. 1.89 lakh.

Chevrolet India have recently announced a new-year celebrations offer. These special year-end prices stretch across the brand’s popular Beat, Enjoy, Cruze, Trailblazer and Sail models. Chevrolet claim savings of Rs. 63,000 going up to Rs. 1.89 lakh along with a 3 year/ 1,00,000 km warranty and 5 year roadside assistance on all Chevrolet cars through this offer. Along with the special pricing on the cars, some lucky customers may get a chance to win up to 100 per cent cashback or avail 100 per cent finance.

Jack Uppal, Vice President Marketing & Customer Experience, GM India said “We are a brand with a clear focus on our customers, where safety, quality and world-class experience are natural elements in all our campaigns. After receiving positive response to the retail campaign announced in November, we decided to further extend the festivities with the new-year celebrations offer. We wanted to go that extra mile to delight our customers with the new year-end campaign. The campaign is in sync with Chevrolet’s promise to provide customized solution to customers,” he further added that, “this is a great time to purchase Chevrolet cars, as customers will get the best value for their money along with complete piece of mind giving them a truly satisfying ownership experience”

Chevrolet India’s festive offer with additional year-end benefits will be available in the month of December.

Story: Sahej Patheja