Celebrating 10 Years of the Volkswagen Polo in India

The popular German manufacturers’ hottest and bestselling hatchback, the Volkswagen Polo has completed 10 years of production in India.

Production of the Volkswagen Polo in India began in 2009 and, since then, the Indian market has seen various iterations of the Polo. For a long time, the Polo was the only premium hatchback in its segment to offer dual airbags and ABS as standard.

Since its launch, the Volkswagen Polo has been offered in various petrol and diesel engines, which started with the 1.6-litre MPI (Multi-Point Injection) and the 1.2 litre TDI (Turbocharged Direct Injection) engines. These engines were followed by the more powerful GT TSI (Turbocharged Stratified Injection) and GT TDI engines, and, lastly the performance-oriented 1.8-litre TSI Polo GTI version. The varied engine options helped Volkswagen to cater to a wider audience. The Polo is currently sold in four options: the 1.0-litre MPI petrol mated to a five-speed manual transmission, 1.5-litre TDI diesel mated to a five-speed manual transmission, 1.2-litre TSI mated to a seven-speed DSG (direct-shift gearbox) automatic transmission and, finally, the more powerful 1.5-litre GT TDI mated to a five-speed manual transmission.

Speaking on this milestone celebration, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “Today marks a milestone in our India journey with the Volkswagen Polo completing a decade long presence in this region. World over, the Polo has been the most loved car-line with over 14 million units being sold. We’re glad Polo in India is significantly contributing and has quickly become the bestselling car-line in our portfolio. Till date, the Polo receives 45 per cent of first-time buyers with a strong preference towards the GT TSI variant, which comes with our globally-renowned DSG gearbox. Further, it gives me immense pleasure to inform that nearly 31 per cent of women prefer buying a Volkswagen Polo over the others in this segment, owing to its durability, build quality, safety and fun-to-drive experience.”

The various Volkswagen Polo cars on display at the 10-year celebration event were:

Polo Mk II

Manufactured between 1981 and 1994, this Polo was offered in three different body styles that included a three-door hatchback, two-door sedan called the Polo classic and the three-door hatchback with a near-vertical rear window (Coupé). The Polo Mk II was powered by a range of engines from 1.1-litre and 1.3-litre diesel versions to a 1.3-litre and 1.4-litre gasoline variant. Over the period the Mk II sold 2.7 million units including the supercharged GT40.

Polo GT TSI

The Polo GT is known for its legendary performance and impeccable fuel efficiency. The car-line holds a lot more respect with its GT badge making the look and feel a cut above the rest. Powering the Polo GT is a 1.2-litre TSI engine mated to a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. The car boasts of 105 hp and 175 Nm. It delivers a fuel consumption of up to 24.49 km/l.

Cross Polo

Launched in 2013, the Cross Polo is a crossover version of the Polo hatchback. It was powered by a 1.2-litre engine with either a diesel or petrol option and mated to a five-speed manual transmission. It was followed by a 1.5-litre TDI mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

Polo GTI

In 2016, Volkswagen introduced the GTI to the Indian market. The powerful car comes equipped with a 1.8-litre TSI producing a blistering 192 hp, coupled with Volkswagen’s globally renowned DSG automatic transmission. The Polo GTI is the complete performance package and combines power and beauty with technical enhancements and distinctive design

Story: Azaman Chothia