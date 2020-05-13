Car Showrooms Prepare to Resume Business

Following a zero-sales month, manufacturers are eager to make up for lost time and their car showrooms and manufacturing facilities prepare to resume business while following strict sanitation procedures.

Ford

Ford claim that they are planning to offer more than safety standards by prioritizing convenience as well. They have introduced Dial-A-Ford through a centrally-controlled helpline. For new customers, dialling this number means that they can connect the caller with a Ford team for booking, test drive and even doorstep delivery of their new car. Existing customers can avail a pick-up-and-drop option to get their car serviced and apply for online consultations as well.

Honda

Honda have secured permission to open a large number of dealerships and service stations across India. Prior to resuming skeletal operations, Honda have ensured that all their touchpoints were equipped with the necessary inventory to follow the new standard operating procedures. They have also adopted a variety of contact-less tasks including test drives, product explanation and delivery of a new car.

Hyundai

In addition to updating the standard operating procedure across their dealerships to reflect the safety levels required to combat the coronavirus, Hyundai have gone a step further. They are distributing as many as 6.8 lakh masks and more than 20,000 litres of sanitizer across their dealerships, for use by their staff and customers alike. They have also prepared their resources to manage conveniences such as doorstep test drive, delivery and more. Hyundai are also offering encouraging finance schemes including Hyundai EMI Assurance.

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki’s approach to the new normal include high levels of sanitation and hygiene at their workplaces and customer touchpoints. With these guidelines in place, their dealerships that had received government approval are now functional and have begun deliveries of new cars. Using Maruti Suzuki’s digital platforms, customers may now complete the purchase of a new vehicle and accessories online.

Nissan

Nissan announced that they have begun deliveries of their cars from the plant in Chennai to dealerships in the green and orange zones across the country. They also confirmed that these customer touchpoints are now working with skeletal staff and are fully trained and equipped with the operating procedures needed to ensure the safety of their customers. The new Kicks turbo-petrol will be introduced soon.

Renault

Renault have announced that they are awaiting permission from local authorities to open select car showrooms and service stations. Detailed procedures for sanitation of the premises and test drive cars have been submitted to their representatives. In order to attract customers back to the showrooms, they are also offering a ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ scheme where one can buy a Renault in May and begin EMI payment three months down the line. Other conveniences include easy online booking and doorstep services for new car delivery and test drives.

Toyota

Toyota have resumed partial re-opening of some of their dealerships and service stations while strictly adhering to government guidelines. Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM) also announced that as many as 75 per cent of their suppliers have resumed operations and the remaining are securing the necessary clearance to restart as well. Work at the plant is also underway while following social distancing and hygiene practices and they expect to return to full strength in a phased manner; depending on the current situation.

Story: Joshua Varghese