Car India to set off on #SwiftICOTYDrive

The Maruti Suzuki Swift was one of the most awaited launches of 2018 and took home the gong of Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) at the year’s end.

This marks the third time in the history of the Swift’s lineage that the premium hatch from Maruti Suzuki has nabbed this prestigious award, a feat no other car model in Indian history has managed to this day. To celebrate this landmark achievement, Maruti Suzuki have planned an ambitious drive across India that will use GPS tracking to form the letters in the word ‘Swift’ across the length of the country. All the eminent publications that are part of the respected ICOTY jury are participating in this drive, which of course, includes Car India as well.

The Swift’s eye-catching looks, capable powertrain and mechanics, feature-loaded cabin, and competitive price point are some of the many reasons why it beat out the competition to take home the biggest prize in the Indian automotive space. We will be exploring all of these facets that make the Swift stand out along the journey.

Car India will be responsible from tracing the letter F on our leg of the journey and will be starting off from Hyderabad – often affectionately referred to as the city of Nizams, to Nizamabad – the literal city of Nizams. We will, of course, be driving the celebrated Swift, as we explore all the wonderful and historic spots these two cities have to offer as we drive across the region. We will share vivid glimpses of our journey with you, our readers as well of course, through all our social media platforms. So make sure you’re following us and keep an eye out for the hashtag – #SwiftICOTYDrive to keep up with everything that we post.